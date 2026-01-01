Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review

Logitech has unleashed its latest wireless gaming headset, bringing high-end performance to the market with an affordable price tag.

These headphones are very comfortable to wear, with large size cups that cover your ears, helping isolate external noise.

The ear cups are made with memory foams and covered with fabric, which helps keeping the temperature under control. The fabric is nice to touch, and didn't seem to cause any skin reaction, common with some rough fabrics.

The headband has a fixed size, but the suspension band is adjustable, with two positions, so it can fit snuggly in place. It helps that this headset weighs only 290g.

You can connect the Logitech G522 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset in multiple ways. You can either use the Lightspeed wireless dongle supplied, a USB-c cable or Bluetooth.

You get the best sound quality with the Lightspeed dongle. You also get to have more control of the functionality, including the dynamic RGB lighting, which you can manage through the Logitech G application, or natively through the Dynamic Lighting feature in Windows 11. The LEDs are located on each cup, with eight zones to customise colours and effects or patterns.

The USB cable is important though, for charging and for firmware updates.

During my tests I had the Lightspeed dongle attached to my desktop, while connecting to my laptop via Bluetooth. This setup worked well, and moving from Lightning connection to Bluetooth was only a click away.

Even over Bluetooth the sound quality was remarkable, with exceptional performance during games and great sound during meetings.

This is thanks to its 40mm drivers, with frequency response from 20Hz to 20kHz.

A removable microphone arm comes in the package and it’s easy to fit. The 48Hz microphone is broadcast quality, capturing sounds from 70Hz to 20kHz. With this microphone your voice sounds good on streaming sessions or chats. The Logitech app also supports Blue Vo!ce, a voice customisation and tuning software, which allows you to fine tune the microphone to your needs.

It even has a red LED at the end so you can easily see when you have muted the microphone, which is also signalled through chime feedback. Unfortunately, the LED is only activated if you push the mute button on the headset itself and won’t light up if you soft mute the microphone.

Other buttons are power, Bluetooth and a volume dial. Those are all located on back of the left cup and easy to reach for control.

The specs list the battery life at 90 hours with no lighting, or 40 hours with lighting activated. My use seems to confirm these numbers.

I was very happy with this headset, and it did make my gaming sessions more enjoyable.

The Logitech G522 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is now available in New Zealand.