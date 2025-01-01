Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square

Amazfit has announced the launch of the square version of the Amazfit Active 2, a new addition to its fitness smartwatch line that offers the same powerful features and premium experience as the recently launched round Active 2, now in a modern, square form factor.

Debuting at CES 2025 and featured at Pepcom and ShowStoppers, the Active 2 Square is designed for consumers who prefer a bold, geometric aesthetic without compromising performance, durability or advanced health and fitness tracking.

Featuring a square, 1.75 inch sapphire glass high-definition AMOLED display elegantly encased in a polished stainless-steel frame, the Amazfit Active 2 delivers an optimal visual experience with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring clarity even in bright light.

The metal finish adds a sophisticated touch, complementing modern, style-conscious lifestyles. Its distinctive geometric form reflects a unique design identity and its intuitive interface and expansive viewing surface provide seamless access to health metrics, messages, and workouts.

The device retains the full suite of features that made the round Active 2 a standout.

The latest generation BioTracker 6.0 PPG biosensor features a dual-LED and 5PD build, which picks up more biometric signals for enhanced precision in health monitoring and measurement. Meanwhile, the PulsePrecision algorithm enhances heart rate tracking accuracy to the level of the Amazfit T-Rex 3, while the RestoreIQ algorithm gives sleep monitoring a similar accuracy boost.

Compared to the previous generation of Amazfit Active, the new release adds a barometer for accurate altitude measurements and support of new sports like skiing, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope for precise recognition of sleep and movement, and an ambient light sensor for optimal display under varying light conditions.

The Active 2 Square has a 10-day battery life, under typical use.

The smart Zepp Flow enables users to control their watch settings, adjust their calendar and more with just their voice, while also granting Android users the ability to reply to instant messages with either keyboard or speech-to-text input.

Users have over 160 sports modes including official HYROX Race Mode, a smart Strength Training mode that can auto-detect specific exercises and intelligently count reps, sets and rest time, and new winter sports like skiing.

Supported by five satellite systems, users can navigate with ease by importing offline maps and route files to the watch that come with turn-by-turn directions, which can be followed on-screen or broadcast via the built-in speaker or the user's connected Bluetooth headphones.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square is available for purchase on Amazfit.com and Amazon and priced at US$149.99 or €149.90.