Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers

With Epson maintaining its position as the number one1 large ink tank printer vendor worldwide and with cumulative sales topping over 100 million units, the company has launched four new multi-function models in its incredibly popular and more sustainable EcoTank range.

EcoTank inkjet printers are world leaders in providing improved productivity for homes and small businesses for a number of reasons.

Firstly, they come with up to two years’ worth of ink in the box, so you don’t need to worry about suddenly running out or constantly ordering replacements. This also means less user intervention due to fewer replaceable parts, giving you back time to invest in yourself and your business. There is zero warm-up time and a very fast first page out time with EcoTank printers and this, combined with their unique Heat-Free Technology, saves you time, energy, money and allows you greater flexibility for your home or small business.

With an integrated high-capacity ink tank system, the new Epson EcoTank ET-4950, ET-3950, ET-3900 and ET-2950 printers come with enough ink to print up to 6,600 pages in black and 5,500 pages in colour without worrying about ongoing ink replacement and costs.

Additional low-cost ink can be bought in convenient high-volume bottles that have a drip-free nozzle and resealable cap for easy storage and refilling. Epson ink bottles incorporate a unique key system whereby each bottle is keyed so that it only fits into the corresponding ink tank on the printer, thus preventing mis-filling or spillage. Replacement bottles hold enough ink for a massive 8,500 pages in black and 6,500 pages in colour.

The EcoTank range is Epson’s most versatile for the home and small office with their 2.4” colour LCD screen (1.44” on the ET-2950) that allows you to print, scan, copy – and fax with the ET-4950 – with ease. And with the convenience of a 30-page automatic document feeder, the ET-4950 and ET-3950 take efficiency to a new level.

Yes, fax is still a thing and you can fax as fast as three seconds per page, save up to 100 pages in memory and store up to 60 speed dialling numbers with the ET-4950. By using its included PC-Fax, you can even send a colour fax right from your computer.

The Epson EcoTank printers support the latest wireless standard, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/k/v/r, and connectivity options include Epson Smart Panel, Email Print, Epson ScanSmart, AirPrint, WiFi, and WiFi Direct, which means no router is required, providing users with greater coverage and faster speeds.

All four new printers are powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology which uses a high-density print chip that can generate up to 40 million precise dots per second with accuracy, producing professional-quality output at fast speeds.

The new Epson EcoTank ET-4950, ET-3950, ET-3900 and ET-2950 printers come with a 24 month EcoTank Back to Base Warranty (12 month standard express warranty and an bonus additional 12 months upon registration) and are available now.