Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability

OPPO has released its latest A Series lineup, the A5 range, in New Zealand, with a new wave of smartphones built for durability, performance and everyday value.

Combining unbeatable resilience, smart features and polished design, the A5 Series makes high-performance essentials accessible to everyday users, without the premium price tag.

The expanded A5 Series includes the OPPO A5 5G and A5 4G, two feature-rich devices made for daily life. They join OPPO’s toughest smartphone to date, the A5 Pro 5G - which launched in June - in offering Kiwis more choice when it comes to durable, dependable tech.

OPPO New Zealand Managing Director Morgan Halim says the A Series range is for Kiwis who need a good-value phone that works as hard as they do. “Whether someone’s on the tools, outdoors in all conditions or buying a reliable first phone for their kids, the A Series is a dependable, great-value choice that’s made to last,” says Halim. “It’s built to survive backpacks, pockets and the occasional drop - and it keeps up with your hustle, whatever your day looks like.”

The A5 5G and A5 4G are engineered to handle more than just the basics. With large, high-refresh-rate displays, splash and dust resistance and OPPO’s 300% Ultra Volume Mode, these phones are made to be heard and seen clearly - even outdoors or on noisy job sites.

Some of highlights include IP65 (IP69 on A5 Pro 5G model) water and dust resistance, 6,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging and five years of OS updates plus six years of security patches.

They’re engineered to survive backpacks, pockets and job sites - ideal for tradies, outdoor adventurers or first-time phone owners needing devices that can keep up.

The A5 5G model has a 6.7" LCD HD+ 120Hz display and the A5 4G sports a 6.7” LCD HD+ 90Hz display.

Model details and RRP on the table below: