Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9

Samsung has recently announced its latest Smart Monitor lineup, featuring the flagship Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF model) alongside the updated Smart Monitor M8 (M80F model) and M7 (M70F model).

With the introduction of QD-OLED technology to the M9 and advanced AI features across the lineup, the new offerings provide a more personalised and connected screen for work and entertainment.

“The Smart Monitor series continues to evolve based on how people work, watch and play,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of QD-OLED and AI-powered enhancements, the M9 delivers a more responsive and refined screen experience — all within a single, versatile display.”

The Smart Monitor M9 introduces QD-OLED technology to the Smart Monitor lineup. Its 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel delivers deep contrast and vibrant colour, offering a more immersive visual experience across productivity, streaming and gaming . Samsung OLED Safeguard+ helps maintain screen integrity over time with a proprietary cooling system designed to reduce the risk of burn-in. The M9 also features a Glare-Free display to minimise reflections and ensure consistent visibility and comfort — even in bright lighting conditions.

The M9 is powered by AI Picture Optimiser, 4K AI Upscaling Pro and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro, which work together to enhance picture and sound quality in real time based on content and surroundings. Whether users are watching, creating or multitasking, the display adapts automatically to deliver optimised performance.

The M9 also serves as a smart entertainment hub with access to popular streaming apps and Samsung TV Plus. With a 165Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, the M9 supports smooth, fast-moving visuals ideal for high-performance use.

The M9 also features a slim metal design that blends premium aesthetics with functional form, creating a modern look that complements any workspace.

The Smart Monitor M9 can replicate over 2,100 colours and more than 110 SkinTone shades from Pantone’s library. Paired with its brilliant QD-OLED display, the monitor ensures visuals appear just as content creators intended, providing confidence and clarity for any application.

The new Smart Monitor M8 and Smart Monitor M7 extend Samsung’s smart monitor experience to a broader audience, offering 32-inch 4K UHD screens with vibrant picture quality and built-in AI features. Equipped with Samsung’s advanced VA panel technology, both models deliver sharp detail and rich contrast, making them ideal for everyday productivity, streaming and much more.

Designed for flexibility, all three models integrate with SmartThings, support Multi Control between Samsung devices and offer Multi View for side-by-side working or entertainment. With Microsoft 365 access, users can create and edit documents directly from the monitor without a PC, making the lineup a practical solution for modern work setups.

To ensure long-term usability and support, Samsung offers up to seven years of One UI Tizen upgrades for the Smart Monitor lineup, allowing users to continue benefiting from the latest features and services over time.

The Smart Monitor M9, M8 and M7 are available in 32-inch screen sizes and will begin rolling out to markets worldwide starting this month.