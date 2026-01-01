Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones

Samsung has announced Galaxy Z Fold7, a device that brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date.

It delivers the premium performance and experience of an “Ultra” smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded. And with the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimised for the foldable form factor.

“Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want— powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”

Galaxy Z Fold7 is crafted for those who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display in one device. With its ultra thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.

At just 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra, and measures just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded.

The device also has a a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

When unfolded, Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes more than just a smartphone. It transforms into another device entirely and revealing an expansive screen that expands the workspace for editing, multitasking and immersive viewing. The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation, providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps.

The Armor FlexHinge is thinner and lighter, thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduce visible creasing.The cover display is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix. This secures the screen’s durability and crack deflection capabilities and delivers protection in a remarkably thin form factor.

The main display is restructured to be thinner, lighter and stronger. This was achieved by implementing the Titanium plate layer. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher.

Under the hood, Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the best-in-class processor used in Galaxy devices. It’s uniquely customised and makes on-device AI processing tasks faster and more seamless. The processor delivers performance boost of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU and 26% of GPU compared to the previous generation.

Galaxy Z Fold7 now brings the best of the Galaxy’s pro-grade camera experience to a foldable, combining advanced hardware with intelligent processing for consistently stunning results. Its high-resolution camera captures incredible detail, vibrant color and rich texture. AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimises lighting, detail and realism, so photos and videos stay sharp and vivid, even in low light settings such as dinners and late-night café scenes.

The first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail than previous models. The 10MP 100° camera on the main display expands the frame, so when users unfold their phone, it’s easy to capture group selfies, valuable moments and more of the world in a single shot.

With Night Video, intelligent motion detection now separates moving subjects from still backgrounds to reduce noicses. And10-bit HDR provides more color depth, resulting in videos with richer color, deeper contrast and more lifelike detail.

Galaxy Z Fold7 harnesses the power of the foldable display to amplify the power and convenience of AI, delivering experiences that are instinctive, adaptive and effortlessly efficient. The new One UI 8 is context-aware and optimised for Galaxy Z Fold7’s flexible format, offering a more intuitive and immersive way to interact with AI. There’s less switching between apps and screens and more frictionless creativity and productivity happening seamlessly in one place.

Gemini Live is now enhanced with multimodal AI that understands what users see, say and do, making it possible to seamlessly type or speak contextual questions and get answers without having to toggle back and forth between apps. And with screen sharing on Gemini Live or camera sharing on Gemini Live, you can simply show Gemini what users are looking at on the screen or on the camera, then ask questions to get instant insights.

One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalised AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP ). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more. With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung is also integrating post-quantum cryptography into its Secure Wi-Fi service.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Fold7 comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. Three models will be available: 256GB (NZ$3249), 512GB (NZ$3499) and 1TB (NZ$4099).