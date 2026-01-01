Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow. Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it combines Galaxy AI with a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design.

From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics. “By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world.”

Content goes from edge to edge on the Galaxy Z Flip7’s new FlexWindow display, bringing essentials front and centre and making it easy to type out quick messages, check schedule at a glance and snap high-quality selfies. Galaxy Z Flip 7’s brightest FlexWindow yet is a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers a super-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, so everything looks vivid and feels fluid even when outside on a sunny day.

The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experiences. also supporting 120 Hz refresh rates.

Galaxy Z Flip7 is crafted for portability and puts powerful performance right in the palm of the user’s hand. With its compact size and sleek silhouette, it slips effortlessly into a small pocket or purse. Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.

The cover and back are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the Armor FlexHinge is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design. A robust Armor Aluminum Frame provides a tough exterior for resilience.

While the Galaxy Z Flip7 has been slimmed down and refined throughout, it now features a bigger 4,300mAh battery and an even bigger display – all in a more compact form. With the largest battery in the Galaxy Z Flip series yet.

Samsung DeX also comes to Galaxy Z Flip7 for the first time, enabling it to instantly transform into a handy workstation. Users can flip it open, connect to a screen and instantly get PC-like tools for enhanced multitasking.

With FlexWindow enhanced for greater usability and Galaxy AI that is smarter and more intuitive than ever, Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces a new era of convenience and functionality, empowering users to search with their voice, get answers and take action directly on FlexWindow. Powered by the newest One UI 8 and Android 16 right out of the box, it delivers true multimodal AI experiences optimised for the Flip’s iconic design, with many tasks now able to be handled right from the cover screen.

This intuitive, one-handed experience enhances productivity and introduces even more personalisation options, making the Galaxy Z Flip7 a smart and handy companion, whether a user is traveling around the globe or simply navigating a busy day.

Gemini Live is now available directly on the FlexWindow, enabling users to search for information with their voice and complete tasks hands-free.

Galaxy Z Flip7 brings flagship-level photography and Samsung’s best selfie camera yet. With Samsung’s advanced ProVisual Engine, it intelligently optimises every scene to deliver crisp, detailed shots in any lighting, without any manual adjustments needed.

The dual rear camera system includes a 50MP Wide and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, delivering flagship-level clarity in any lighting, whether capturing scenic shots or snapping high-quality selfies directly from the cover screen.

Samsung also announced Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Compact when folded and expansive when opened, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content hands-free, without even opening the device. Now Brief surfaces helpful updates - including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts - on the cover screen, in a layout optimized for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE’s compact form. Available in Black and White, it delivers a minimalist look that complements its intelligent, foldable design.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available for pre-order starting July 10, with general availability beginning July 25. The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red and Mint (online exclusive) colour options. The Galaxy Flip7 FE is available in Black or White. Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available in two models, 256GB (NZ$2099) and 512GB (NZ$2299). Galaxy Z Flip7 FE also comes in two version, 128GB (NZ$1699) and 256GB (NZ$1819).