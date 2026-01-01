Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer

Epson has launched a new model in their WorkForce Enterprise range, with the new Heat-Free Technology linehead inkjet AM-C550Z complementing the current AM-C400 and AM-C550 multi-function printers and significantly improving Epson’s A4 offering to the market.



The AM-C550Z has the same energy saving PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology and productivity advantages of Epson’s existing AM-C550 and comes with an inner finisher as standard.

It prints up to 55 ppm and offers high scan speeds of 50 ipm/100 ipm simplex/duplex with optional optical character recognition, high paper capacities and reliable, easy loading, compact high yield ink cartridges printing up to 31,500 pages in mono per month and up to 28,000 in colour.

By using its paper stack capacity of up to 3000 sheets the AM-C550Z can collate, sort and group as well as offer staple finishing options to users.

Additionally, the AM-C550Z uses DURABrite Pro water-resistant pigment ink which delivers vivid colour and crisp black text.

It also reduces downtime compared to traditional laser devices as it has fewer consumables to replace and easy internal access for quick and efficient maintenance.

All of this comes in a convenient and compact form factor.

The AM-C550Z is one of Epson’s key Heat-Free Technology business inkjet solutions, all of which are known for their fast print speeds, high reliability and compact design. These devices also reduce energy consumption and waste compared to similar laser devices, supporting Epson’s ongoing sustainability goals.

As a result, the company positions the AM-C550Z and the other Heat-Free Technology business inkjet solutions, as ideal and compelling alternatives to traditional, messy, expensive and energy-intensive laser printers.