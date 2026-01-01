eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand

Amazon is expanding its offering in New Zealand to include eero 7, delivering multi-gigabit speeds at a more affordable price, and eero Pro 7, offering premium performance for bandwidth-demanding networks.



Thanks to eero’s TrueMesh, TrueRoam and TrueChannel networking technologies, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, eero 7 and eero Pro 7 can improve overall Wi-Fi performance, reliability and latency.



"We are excited to bring advanced performance to Kiwi homes through our expanded eero range. Whether customers prioritise affordability or premium features, our lineup meets every household's needs – from powering home offices and streaming across multiple devices to staying connected with family overseas," said Jacqueline Lipman, APAC Managing Director, eero. "As connectivity becomes increasingly essential for Kiwi consumers, the new eero 7 and eero Pro 7 help simplify everyday life by delivering reliable connections in our complex digital world."



eero 7 is a multi-gigabit router for customers who rely on their Wi-Fi for every-day internet activities, like streaming, studying and working, looking to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard at a lower price. It is a dual-band router with support for 2.4 and 5 GHz, and can deliver wireless speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and wired speeds up to 2.3 Gbps through its two 2.5 GbE ports. eero 7 delivers Wi-Fi 7 performance in a compact form factor that can easily fit on bookshelves, entertainment centers, and desks.



A single unit covers up to 190 square metres, providing a simple way to start a network in an apartment or small home, and a three-pack covers up to 560 square metres. Customers can connect as many eero devices as they need to get coverage throughout their homes.



eero Pro 7 is for more demanding customers who have high bandwidth needs, want enough capacity to connect hundreds of devices, or live in a household with multiple people streaming content, playing online games, and working from home. It’s a tri-band system with support for 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz, providing more wireless spectrum to increase overall network capacity and avoid congestion, which helps improve performance when there are busy neighbouring networks.

eero Pro 7 can deliver wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps and wired speeds up to 4.7 Gbps through its two 5 GbE ports, making it ideal for customers with multigigabit plans and demanding internet needs.



eero Pro 7 also features a fan-less, advanced passive thermal design, that is silent and limits dust build-up. A single unit covers up to 190 square metres and 200 devices, and a three-pack covers up to 560 square metres and over 600 devices.



TrueMesh technology automatically routes data through the fastest path in the network, while TrueRoam connects customers to the best available eero as they move between floors, rooms or buildings. At the same time TrueChannel automatically selects the optimal channel for a device while also working in the background to improve network resiliency.

With Wi-Fi 7 support, eero 7 and Pro 7 provide improved throughput and capacity as well as reduced latency thanks to the latest standard and features, including Multi-Link Operation to enable devices to simultaneously connect across different bands and channels; Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access to allow more devices to communicate simultaneously; and 4K-QAM to enable more data to be packed into each signal.

Subscribers to the optional eero Plus service can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of eero Internet Backup during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware and anti-virus protection, and Guardian for VPN access.

The eero 7 device is available now for NZ$319.99 (one-pack) and NZ$699.99 (three-pack) through Amazon.com.au, and leading retailers including JB HiFi and PB Tech.



The eero Pro 7 device is available now for NZ$599.99 (one-pack) and NZ$1,299.99 (three-pack) through Amazon.com.au, and leading retailers including JB HiFi and PB Tech.