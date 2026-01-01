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WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices

Posted on 20-Jul-2025 17:32 | Filed under: News


WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices

WiZ has launched the HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight, alongside the new Gradient Light Bars and Gradient Floor Light, empowering users to transform their home entertainment with vibrant, real-time lighting effects.

 

Perfect for movie nights, gaming marathons or sports events, this lineup delivers a whole new level of immersion.

 

The HDMI Sync Box starter kit with TV Backlight synchronises your lights with on-screen content in real-time, no cameras or complicated setups required. Meanwhile, the Gradient Lighting expans the setup with extra lights to create wall-washing effects. 

 

These lights can be easily controlled through the WiZ app, WiZ remote or voice commands via Google or Alexa.

 

The WiZ HDMI Sync Box with TV Backlight, athe new Gradient Light Bars and Gradient Floor Light are available at Mitre10 and JB Hifi.

 

  • Gradient Light Bars – RRP NZ$139.99
  • Gradient Floor Light – RRP NZ$199.99
  • Sync box starter kit for 55"-65" TVs – RRP NZ$199.99
  • Sync box starter kit for 75"-85" TVs – RRP NZ$249.99 


More information: https://www.wizconnected.com/en-nz...



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