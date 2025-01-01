Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector

Epson has launched its new, high-end EH-LS9000B home theatre laser projector. With stunning picture quality and 4K display technology the EH-LS9000B produces a full 8.3 million pixels on-screen for an exceptionally clear and immersive 4K UHD home theatre experience.

Sitting just under Epson’s flagship LS12000B and QL3000B projectors, the EH-LS9000B delivers industry leading big screen entertainment with 2,200 lumens of colour and white brightness up to 300 inches, to turn your entertainment space into a cutting-edge home cinema.

The EH-LS9000B utilises the same lens as its older sibling, the EH-LS12000B, a 15-element precision glass structure designed for zero-light leakage, producing outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity.

Also, as it utilises the same, powerful 32-bit 4K image processor as the EH-LS12000B, which handles real-time colour, contrast, frame interpolation and scene adaptive gamma to faithfully reproduce content with exceptional picture detail and black contrast, you can enhance any movie screening or game simulation into an enthralling experience.

When combined with the laser light source, the 4K image processor provides better colour gradation, a richer image and further image enhancement functions.

With its dedicated HDR10+ processor and full 10-bit HDR colour processing the EH-LS9000B accepts 100% of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR, HDR10+ and HLG (hybrid log-gamma) content for an exceptional visual performance.

Thanks to 4K frame interpolation, the EH-LS9000B can also generate intermediate frames to improve overall motion fluidity and sharpness. This results in a smooth 4K image with less blur.

Featuring a 2,500,000:1 high contrast ratio for well-defined shadows and deep blacks as well as five different colour modes to choose from, the LS9000B delivers superior texture and detail no matter the content.

In order to produce its exceptional colour brightness, the EH-LS9000B utilises Epson’s proprietary 3LCD technology and three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100% of the RGB colour signal for every frame.

The EH-LS9000B is also virtually maintenance-free as it uses a 20,000-hour solid-state laser light source3, which provides instant power-on with no bulbs to be replaced.

It also offers flexible placement to make installation simple, as you can precisely shift the lens up to +/- 24% horizontally and up to +/- 96% vertically without any picture distortion or loss of clarity. You can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets.

There’s even smart home control which easily integrates into home automation and remote monitoring systems including Control4® and Crestron® control systems.

The EH-LS9000B comes with 3-year projector warranty and optional 2-year extended warranty and is available now from Epson authorised partners and resellers for the AUD$7,299 (RRP) and NZ$7,799 (RRP).