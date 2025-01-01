OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.

Having just launched in New Zealand, the Watch X2 Mini blends fashion-forward design with powerful health and wellness features and days-long battery life.

Whether tracking a run, managing stress or stepping out in style, it’s made for New Zealanders who want their tech to look as good as it performs. With its 1.32-inch circular display, the OPPO Watch X2 Mini is the smallest in OPPO’s smartwatch lineup and sits comfortably on the wrist whether you’re in the gym or at work.

Morgan Halim, OPPO New Zealand General Manager, says Kiwis are always looking for technology that fits seamlessly into their lifestyle. “We all want something that works hard but looks good doing it. With the Watch X2 Mini, we’ve packed pro-grade health features and smart everyday tools into our most stylish and compact design yet.”

The lightweight smartwatch has a stylish round display and comes in two colour schemes, Glimmer Gold, with an 18K rose gold-plated finish, and Nebula Black, in black monochrome.

The 18K rose gold-plated stainless steel case and crown of the Glimmer Gold is polished to high jewellery standards for a long-lasting, luminous finish with a timeless white leather strap.

And for a more understated and sporty look, the Nebula Black option pairs a 316L stainless steel case with a sleek rubber strap that combines durability with refined everyday style.

Personalisation is built in, so wearers can digitally customise their watch face with a wide selection of in-built options or upload a favourite photo or video to make it even more their own.

“We know health and wellbeing are key priorities for New Zealanders,” says Halim. “That’s why the Watch X2 Mini goes beyond the basics, offering in-depth fitness metrics and holistic wellness insights - all in a device that’s easy to wear, customisable and built to move with you.”

With support for over 100 workout modes, including 11 professional-level activities such as tennis, skiing and rowing, the OPPO Watch X2 Mini is a powerful training companion. Runners benefit from metrics like ground contact time and stride length in Pro Running Mode, while the new Fat Burning Evaluation helps users stay in the optimal heart rate zone to support their fitness goals.

With IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, it’s ready to take on your swim sessions or everyday splashes without missing a beat. It also offers automatic detection for select exercises without manual tracking needing to be started beforehand, making it easier to stay focused and track activity throughout the day.

More than a simple fitness tracker, the Watch X2 Mini delivers comprehensive health insights.

Alongside accurate heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, it introduces multi-dimensional sleep tracking and a proprietary algorithm that identifies potential breathing issues during rest.

Other advanced features include a menstrual cycle tracker, fall detection and the all-new Mind and Body Evaluation, which combines physiological and lifestyle factors to assess stress and fatigue. Animated pet-themed Healing Watch Faces offer a gentle visualisation of your current wellness, while real-time guidance encourages mindful moments and balanced living.

Despite its compact size, the Watch X2 Mini delivers up to 60 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and up to 7 days in Power Saver Mode. Powered by a dual-chipset architecture (Snapdragon W5 and BES2800BP), it smartly switches between performance and efficiency. VOOC Flash Charging delivers a full day of use in just 10 minutes, making it easy to top up and keep moving.

Running on Wear OS by Google, the OPPO Watch X2 Mini puts control at your fingertips.

Wearers can check notifications, play offline music via YouTube Music, navigate with Google Maps and make payments using Google Wallet, right from their wrist. The watch also supports Camera Remote, letting you remotely control your smartphone’s camera directly from your wrist, and Short Video Playback Control to play, pause or skip social media videos when paired with compatible OPPO smartphones.

Plus, with the arrival of Gemini, Google’s new AI assistant, the Watch X2 Mini is ready for the next wave of smart technology.

The OPPO Watch X2 Mini retails for $499 and is available at OPPO’s online store.