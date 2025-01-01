A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro

Online scams are now a constant threat for New Zealanders, with research from cybersecurity firm, Trend Micro showing that two-thirds (67%) of New Zealanders have been targeted and a third (33%) have fallen victim.

Alarmingly, almost a third (30%) of victims only realised they had been targeted after suffering significant financial loss or not receiving paid goods. This highlights just how easily scams can go undetected before it’s too late.

The research reveals that scams are no longer just email-based or technical. Instead they’re increasingly emotional, and embedded in everyday platforms:

32% fell for a promoted item on a social media marketplace or retail website that looked legitimate.

17% received a text about a good investment or easy way to make money.

9% were sent an urgent message from fake “official” organisations citing penalties if payments or personal information were not provided.

Scammers also exploit communication behaviours:

39% of users have been asked to switch to another app during a conversation – a common tactic used by scammers to avoid detection and continue the scam in a less secure environment.

18% received a message from someone impersonating trusted contacts.

8% were offered a loan with low rates or repayment terms.

5% through a dating app.

This personal approach builds false trust, making scams feel more credible and harder to detect.

New Zealanders are tethered to their mobile devices, with almost half (45%) using their phone for 1-4 hours daily, 30% using their phones between 5-8 hours daily, and 14% exceeding 8 hours daily, making mobile phones a prime field for scammers.

At the same time, half of New Zealanders (50%) do not use any mobile antivirus or security software, despite trusting their devices to manage and process sensitive financial and personal information for banking, shopping, and social media:

88% use banking apps on their phones, yet 62% do not use a virtual private network (VPN) to protect their mobile connection.

39% of New Zealanders without mobile security software believe their phones are already secure, while 17% feel they are ‘careful enough’ and don’t need extra protection, instead relying on their own gut instincts.

26% are unaware that antivirus or security products for mobile devices even exist.

17% avoid security software due to cost concerns.

These behaviours are creating ideal conditions for scammers looking to leverage emotional triggers and take advantage of the speed and spontaneity of mobile-first communication.

Many victims hesitate to speak up about their experiences with embarrassment often masking the full extent of the problem. While most victims (81%) share their experience with others, nearly half (47%) of victims who stayed silent did so because they felt ashamed.

“Scam culture has gone mainstream. Our research shows New Zealanders are unknowingly putting themselves at risk, placing trust in their devices, their instincts and everyday platforms without the right protection in place,” said Ashley Millar, Director, Consumer Education and Marketing at Trend.

“With the increasing sophistication of technology, scams are no longer easy to identify, making them harder to spot – even for the most cautious consumers. That’s why education is critical, understanding how scams work is the first step to avoiding them. But when awareness slips or instincts fail, having antivirus and mobile security in place is an essential safety net,” he finished.

Trend Micro’s top five scam safety tips for New Zealanders

Don’t trust new or unverified sources: Just because a message, ad, or offer looks legitimate, it doesn’t mean it is. Double-check links, sender details and claims – especially on social media or messaging apps. Be suspicious of messages and offers that feel urgent or too good to be true. Avoid switching apps during conversations: Scammers often try to move you to a less secure platform (e.g. from Facebook Marketplace to WhatsApp). Stick to the original app and be cautious of anyone pushing for a quick switch (especially when exchanging money or sensitive information). Think before you click: Promoted items, job offers, urgent delivery messages or financial advice may seem normal – but always pause before acting. Check the source, and don’t make payments or share personal info unless you’re 100% sure it’s legitimate. Use security software on your mobile devices: Phones are a prime target, yet nearly half of Kiwis don’t use antivirus or mobile security. A trusted security app like Trend Micro ScamCheck provides real-time protection from texts, deepfake videos and risky websites. Stay informed on evolving scam tactics: Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, using new platforms or emotional tricks to catch people off guard. Keep up with the latest scams through trusted sources and media outlets.

Trend’s research was conducted in June 2025 and included 517 New Zealand consumers aged 18 and over.