A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro

Online scams are now a constant threat for New Zealanders, with research from cybersecurity firm, Trend Micro showing that two-thirds (67%) of New Zealanders have been targeted and a third (33%) have fallen victim.
Alarmingly, almost a third (30%) of victims only realised they had been targeted after suffering significant financial loss or not receiving paid goods. This highlights just how easily scams can go undetected before it’s too late.
The research reveals that scams are no longer just email-based or technical. Instead they’re increasingly emotional, and embedded in everyday platforms:
Scammers also exploit communication behaviours:
This personal approach builds false trust, making scams feel more credible and harder to detect.
New Zealanders are tethered to their mobile devices, with almost half (45%) using their phone for 1-4 hours daily, 30% using their phones between 5-8 hours daily, and 14% exceeding 8 hours daily, making mobile phones a prime field for scammers.
At the same time, half of New Zealanders (50%) do not use any mobile antivirus or security software, despite trusting their devices to manage and process sensitive financial and personal information for banking, shopping, and social media:
These behaviours are creating ideal conditions for scammers looking to leverage emotional triggers and take advantage of the speed and spontaneity of mobile-first communication.
Many victims hesitate to speak up about their experiences with embarrassment often masking the full extent of the problem. While most victims (81%) share their experience with others, nearly half (47%) of victims who stayed silent did so because they felt ashamed.
“Scam culture has gone mainstream. Our research shows New Zealanders are unknowingly putting themselves at risk, placing trust in their devices, their instincts and everyday platforms without the right protection in place,” said Ashley Millar, Director, Consumer Education and Marketing at Trend.
“With the increasing sophistication of technology, scams are no longer easy to identify, making them harder to spot – even for the most cautious consumers. That’s why education is critical, understanding how scams work is the first step to avoiding them. But when awareness slips or instincts fail, having antivirus and mobile security in place is an essential safety net,” he finished.
Trend Micro’s top five scam safety tips for New Zealanders
Trend’s research was conducted in June 2025 and included 517 New Zealand consumers aged 18 and over.