Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup

Mobile phone brand Motorola Mobility has announced a new partnership with One NZ further expanding its network in the New Zealand market. The announcement comes with the addition of four brand new Motorola smartphones: the moto g56 5G, motorola edge 60 fusion, motorola edge 60 pro, and motorola razr 60 – the latest in the iconic flip phone range.

All the new Motorola devices offered in New Zealand are 5G equipped and the entire lineup is also compatible with One NZ Satellite TXT when paired with an eligible plan, offering users a new way to help keep in touch even in the most remote parts of New Zealand.

One NZ SME & Consumer Director, Chris Fletcher is excited for what the partnership means. “At One NZ we have an ambition to become the best place to buy and own your next mobile phone, which is why I’m delighted to partner with Motorola to bring this iconic brand and innovative offering to our customers, giving them even more choice when they join us.”

The Motorola device range for One NZ focuses on what features customers look for the most in a phone, from the aesthetics to functionality.

“With a range that combines long-lasting batteries, expert-quality cameras and seamless moto ai integration to make lives more efficient, Motorola is building phones that blend into Kiwi lifestyles,” says Raman. “It’s about delivering smart, reliable technology that empowers people to do more, wherever life takes them.”

This partnership with One NZ is part of Motorola’s commitment to bring all New Zealanders the best mobile experience to suit every need. As New Zealand steps into an evolving technological future, this partnership plays to strengths of reliability, innovation, fast network and localunderstanding to create future-proof devices and deliver quality without compromise.

The new phone lineup will have four new phone models:

moto g56 5G

A feature-packed all-rounder, the moto g56 5G delivers exceptional value at an affordable price point. With a sleek design and robust durability, it’s built for everyday use and immersive entertainment.

• Battery: 5200mAh battery, offering up to 40 hours of battery life.

• Display: 6.7” FHD+ screen.

• Audio: Enhanced with Bass Boost10 and Dolby Atmos for rich, cinematic sound.

• Camera: Advanced 50MP Sony LTYIA camera system with upgraded extra wide lens and 32MP front camera.

• Colours: Available in PANTONE Black Oyster and PANTONE Gray Mist

• RRP: $429

motorola edge 60 fusion

With all the coolest upgrades and at a respectable price, the motorola edge 60 fusion is a phone designed to be enjoyed by everyone.

• Battery: 5200mAh battery that lasts all day.

• Display: Super-bright 6.7” pOLED display with Pantone Validated Colours.

• Audio: Dolby Atmos sound and Dual Stereo Speakers.

• Camera: Advanced 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), ultrawide camera with Macro Vision, and 32MP front camera.

• AI: Smart assistance with moto ai including ‘Catch me up’, ‘Remember This’ and ‘Pay Attention’

• Colour: Available in PANTONE Slipstream, and PANTONE Zephyr

• RRP: $799

motorola edge 60 pro

A premium device designed to compete with the best in the market, the motorola edge 60 pro is a durable phone, packed with advanced moto ai and camera features, making it a cutting-edge tool for creators and professionals alike.

• Battery: Powerful 6000mAh battery. Up to 40 hours of battery life.

• Display: Immersive 6.7” Super HD (1220p) screen.

• Audio: Multidimensional Dolby Atmos sound and two large stereo speakers.

• Camera: Four pro-grade cameras and equipped with moto ai software to finetune details, reduce noise, deliver optimised quality, and more, and front camera.

• AI: Smart assistance with moto ai including evolved versions of ‘Catch me up’ ‘Pay attention’, and ‘Remember this’ and new feature ‘Next Move’.

• Colours: PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape

• RRP: $1,299





motorola razr 60

The latest upgrade to the iconic flip series, the motorola razr 60 combines cool with compatibility for the perfect everyday phone.

• Battery: Over a day of battery life with the 4500mAh battery12.

• Display: Vibrant 6.9” ultrawide main display screen and a 3.6” expansive external screen

• Audio: Immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

• Camera: Advanced 50MP main camera, with a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens, a 32MP front camera, and intuitive video control with Air Gestures.

• AI: Smart assistance with moto ai including evolved versions of ‘Catch me up’ ‘Pay attention’, and ‘Remember this’ and new feature ‘Next Move’.

• Colour: PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Parfait Pink

• RRP: $1,399