New FUJIFILM X-E5 Camera Combines Classic Style with Powerful Performance

FUJIFILM Corporation introduced the X-E5, the latest addition to the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras, offering stunning image quality, classic styling, and advanced features in a sleek, portable design.

With a compact body weighing approximately 445g¹, the X-E5 features FUJIFILM’s powerful 40.2MP back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and high-speed X-Processor 5, delivering exceptional results in a range of shooting scenarios, from spontaneous street photography to carefully composed portraits.

For the first time in the X-E series, the X-E5 is equipped with a five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) mechanism, offering up to 7.0 stops of stabilisation in the centre of the frame (6.0 stops on the periphery).

Whether shooting handheld in low light or on the move, users can enjoy sharper, more stable images.

The X-E5 also debuts a top plate made entirely from machined aluminium, combining crisp edges with smooth curves to deliver a refined, tactile feel in hand. Paired with the new “Classic Display” mode, which presents a clean viewfinder with key information placed subtly at the bottom of the frame, the camera is thoughtfully designed to help creators stay in the moment.

With a form factor that allows intuitive, one-handed operation, the X-E5 is ideal for photographers of all levels, from seasoned enthusiasts to first-time camera users.

It captures the timeless charm of film-inspired photography while embracing modern performance, making it a compelling everyday companion for creators who want a sophisticated yet easy-to-use tool.

Available at participating retailers or online at Fujifilm.com, for a RRP NZ$2,899 (body only).