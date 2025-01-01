WiZ HDMI Sync Box Starter Kit with TV Backlight Review

The WiZ HDMI Sync Box Starter Kit with TV Backlight as reviewed, is designed for 55–65" TVs (also available for 75"-85" TVs) and requires the “WiZ Connected” app for setup and fine-tuning. Setup is straightforward, but placement matters—a lot. To get the most even, balanced lighting effect, the TV really needs to be against a flat wall rather than in a corner.

Running some ambient light test videos from YouTube quickly revealed certain colour reproduction quirks. Purple tones often skewed too blue, and some reds appeared overly saturated.

Movies tested included Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), Lilo & Stitch (2002, animated), Ready Player One (2018) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Across all of them, there was an overall bias toward blue—especially noticeable in scenes where a more accurate blend of colours would have been expected.

Adjusting the fade in/out delay through the app didn’t noticeably improve colour sync, though it’s worth experimenting with different settings to see what works best for your viewing style.

While the colour accuracy isn’t perfect, the lighting can still create a highly engaging, cinematic atmosphere. In one particular scene with lightning, the effect was striking and added a sense of heightened drama to the moment.

If you’re looking for a way to make your viewing experience more visually dynamic (or "immersive" as it says on the box), the WiZ Sync Box can deliver. And while not perfect, and colour fidelity enthusiasts may find themselves wishing for more precision, the WiZ Sync Box certainly adds enough to the viewing experience to warrant adding a unit to your home theatre setup!