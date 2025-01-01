Samsung Introduces Galaxy Buds3 FE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of Galaxy Buds3 FE, the newest addition to the Galaxy Buds lineup. As part of Samsung’s mission to expand its audio innovation to more people, Galaxy Buds3 FE are designed to deliver premium features at an accessible price. Buds3 FE bring more users into the Galaxy ecosystem with an iconic Blade design, upgraded audio performance, and Galaxy AI capabilities.

Galaxy Buds3 FE offer an enhanced audio experience, with enhancements in core features including Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), call quality, battery life, comfort and more to allow users the freedom to listen where they want, when they want and how they want.

Building on Samsung’s understanding of sound as the most essential part of the user experience, Galaxy Buds3 FE were made for the quiet moments on a crowded train, a call on a windy street and the playlist that powers the walk home. With a larger speaker , Buds3 FE deliver rich, powerful sound with deep bass and clear treble. Enhanced ANC reduces ambient noise, creating a more immersive listening experience. Crystal Clear Call technology uses an advanced pre-trained machine learning model to isolate your voice, ensuring conversations remain clear even in noisy environments. The call experience is also improved by the adjusted microphone position, which is optimised for voice pickup with microphones facing towards the user’s mouth.

Ease of use is central to the Galaxy Buds3 FE design with intuitive controls that facilitate effortless interactions. Users can simply pinch the Blade to make selections or swipe for volume control. It’s also easier to connect via the pairing button on the cradle for transitions between Galaxy devices. With Auto Switch, Galaxy Buds3 FE actively detects audio activity and transfers the connection seamlessly for continuous listening across all of your Galaxy devices.

Additionally, AI features and the Buds3 FE design ensure that queuing up the next playlist or translating a conversation from one language to another is always just a word or long press away. When phrases like “Hey Google” are used, Buds3 FE can listen, understand, and respond without a screen or hands - just the user’s voice.

Users can also check their daily agenda or email without removing their phone from their pocket or bag. For translation, they can use Buds3 FE with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app on their smartphone to listen to a lecture in a foreign language or have a conversation with someone in another language.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE Blade Design represents the Galaxy lineup’s distinct visual identity. With a matte dual-tone finish and semi-transparent accents, it reflects a balance of simplicity and expressive detail for a modern but playful aesthetic.

Galaxy Buds3 FE will be available in New Zealand from 26th September.