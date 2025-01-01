OPPO Launches New Pad SE Tablet in New Zealand

OPPO New Zealand has just released the new OPPO Pad SE, a reliable and versatile tablet designed for family life, learning and entertainment.

Full with features usually offered by higher-priced competitors, the OPPO Pad SE delivers impressive screen technology, AI tools and all-day battery life for exceptional value.

OPPO New Zealand Managing Director Morgan Halim says the OPPO Pad SE is perfect for families who want a dependable device that works hard without breaking the budget. “New Zealand families want technology that can keep up with their busy lives, from homework to long road trips,” says Halim. “The OPPO Pad SE is designed with parents in mind, it’s ultra-durable and practical, and offers many features to keep kids entertained and learning safely.”

With a massive 9,340mAh battery and a slim 7.39mm body, the OPPO Pad SE powers through hours of streaming, schoolwork and creativity. It can deliver up to 11 hours of continuous video playback or 80 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Parents can set healthy boundaries with the in-built Personalised Kids Mode which controls screen time and app access with ease.

The OPPO Pad SE is also designed to survive everyday family chaos. Stainless steel-reinforced corners and a 0.7mm thickened glass cover give it all-round drop resistance and a solid feel of premium protection - tough enough for busy hands, knocks and accidental drops around the home or on the go.

Aiming to reduce eye strain during extended use and in low-light environments, the OPPO Pad SE has an 11-inch LCD with Anti-Reflective Matte Display, a first for its price range, which uses nano-level etching to eliminate 97% of ambient light interference and makes for a paper-like viewing experience, even under bright light.

If you want a smart assistant capable of natural conversations, idea generation and real-time translation across apps like Gmail, YouTube and Maps, the OPPO Pad SE offers this through integration with Google's Gemini AI model. OPPO’s AI Assistant for Notes helps polish written content, while O+ Connect makes it easy to share files between devices and different operating systems and mirror phone notifications on the tablet.

Communication Sharing allows the OPPO Pad SE to use a phone’s mobile network and GPS, and will automatically connect to the internet through a paired phone without manual setup when the devices are near to each other. This not only saves time but also reduces power consumption on the phone and improves location accuracy on the tablet.

A quad-speaker system with Hi-Res and Hi-Res Wireless certification delivers rich sound that adapts to the tablet’s physical orientation, whether for movie night, music or educational apps.