Giltrap Group launches NordEast

For the first time anywhere in the world, six Geely Group brands are united under one distributor, spanning the heritage and innovation of Volvo to the luxury of Zeekr, alongside Geely, Farizon, Polestar, and Lotus, following the launch of NordEast Vehicle Distributors in New Zealand.

A new division of Giltrap Group, NordEast represents six Geely Group brands, including the cutting-edge electric performance brand, Zeekr, today debuting in New Zealand. The new Geely, Farizon and Zeekr network is available from 15th of September.

NordEast has a total of 14 locations in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch with 29-showrooms nationwide. Five Zeekr dealerships are confirmed across these locations.

Speaking at an event in Auckland this morning, Michael Giltrap said NordEast would set a new benchmark for sustainable, electrified mobility in New Zealand. “We are delighted to partner with Geely Group for the range and quality their brands will deliver to Kiwi drivers. We believe this is a once-in-a-generation moment for New Zealand motoring. We have added Farizon and Zeekr to the portfolio and officially launched Geely. With NordEast, we’re building on decades of distribution heritage to set a new benchmark for the adoption of electrification.”

NordEast’s range will span hybrids and plugin hybrids to battery electric vehicles across high volume to premium EVs as well as commercial vans designed for fleet decarbonisation. Its product portfolio will cover 85% of New Zealand’s electrified vehicle market.

Dane Fisher, Group General Manager, NordEast Vehicle Distributors wants New Zealanders to see the true merits of new energy vehicles. “We are redefining what Kiwis expect from electrification. We are offering low emission vehicles at price parity of internal combustion engine vehicles, making electrified vehicles more affordable for New Zealand consumers and businesses, ensuring that electrification and the latest technology is accessible for everyone.”

NordEast’s market research has reaffirmed the trends of the automotive industry both globally and in New Zealand, showing that in New Zealand, after a dip following the end of government rebates, electric uptake is rebounding strongly. Electrified sales of Battery Electric, Plug in Hybrid and Super Hybrid Vehicles are +93% over the total market in 2025.

“SUVs and utes continue to dominate the New Zealand market with New Zealand consumers favouring SUVs and pick-up trucks, together they hold 74% of total market. Trends also strongly indicate that consumer interest and demand in EV is returning.

“NordEast provides a complete suite of innovative, electrified products from affordable and high volume, to high performance, including SUVs, vans and now a fully electric ute meeting the changing trends and enduring preferences of New Zealanders,” says Fisher.

Today’s launch of NordEast follows the official signing of the Zeekr distribution rights earlier this week, bringing Zeekr to the New Zealand market, anticipating it as a true disruptor in New Zealand’s luxury EV market.

“Zeekr’s introduction to the New Zealand market confirms our innovative and cutting-edge electric vehicles to a new audience, offering a unique driving experience that blends style, performance, and sustainability.

“This is Geely Group’s premium electric brand that is redefine what luxury EV driving means. Zeekr delivers cutting-edge technology, high performance, and refined craftsmanship that until now has been the preserve of top-tier luxury models. It offers Kiwi drivers a new choice in premium, zero-emission performance,” says Fisher.

Geely Group is China’s third largest automotive group and the fastest growing with cumulative sales in the first six months of 2025 reaching 1.93m sales, a YoY increase of 30% with electrified vehicles accounting for 1m sales - a YoY increase of 73% and representing 52% of the Group’s total[1]. China is the global leader in EV adoption and production, accounting for approximately 70% of the global NEV market, through providing innovative and affordable EVs at scale. “Chinese brands have proven that affordable, high-quality EVs are in demand. New Zealand consumers are warming up to these brands due to competitive pricing and features. NordEast’s goal is to deliver 5,000 fully electrified vehicles within three years bringing some of the most innovative, electrified vehicles in the world to New Zealand,” says Fisher.

Zeekr models launching in New Zealand: