Synology Releases Major AI Updates to Office Suite

Synology has announced significant updates to its Synology Office Suite, featuring advanced AI capabilities in MailPlus, Office, and the new Synology AI Console. Designed to help organisations embrace AI transformation more securely and efficiently, this update streamlines daily workflows while ensuring full control over data privacy and AI usage.

"Generative AI is rapidly transforming business workflow, but data privacy and compliance remain key concerns for adoption," said Rex Huang, Director of Enterprise Application Group at Synology. "Synology's AI-powered productivity solutions are engineered to help organisations confidently boost productivity and employee efficiency while giving IT teams the flexibility to deploy authorised models, control usage and costs, and prevent shadow AI, ensuring full data ownership."

With the new update, Synology MailPlus leverages generative AI to help users efficiently handle and respond to large volumes of emails. MailPlus AI can summarise lengthy email threads and suggest actionable follow-ups, accelerating email triage. It also enables context-aware, one-click smart replies and can reference previous emails or templates to help users craft precise and professional responses.

Synology Office AI helps users quickly draft, polish, and proofread text, as well as find spreadsheet formulas using natural language interactions. Users can translate entire documents and slides with a single click to facilitate cross-language collaboration. Additionally, the AI Assistant can reference files stored in Synology Drive, providing responses and suggestions that align with the organisation's specific context and needs, greatly enhancing accuracy.

Synology AI Console offers a centralised platform that integrates with major AI providers, empowering enterprises to select the most suitable models without incurring additional integration costs. The platform provides granular resource management through token limits and role-based access controls, preventing unauthorised AI use.

Built-in de-identification capabilities automatically redact sensitive information based on company policies before any data is transmitted to third-party AI services. All AI usage activities are fully recorded with transaction and admin logs for auditing purposes.

By combining Synology's private cloud infrastructure with customizable AI deployment and usage governance, organisations can confidently embrace generative AI, retain full data ownership, and mitigate the risks of shadow AI.