One NZ and DOC Join Forces for Conservation

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has chosen One New Zealand (One NZ) as a new National Conservation Partner, bringing mobile services and industry-leading technology to the frontline of conservation.

One NZ’s satellite-powered mobile services will give DOC staff increased coverage in the field, new ways to connect in remote areas, and consolidate multiple devices into a single handy device – a ranger’s mobile phone.

The partnership is based on a shared ambition to improve outcomes for biodiversity protection across the approximately one-third of New Zealand’s terrain (as well as marine reserves) managed by DOC, equipping rangers and field teams with smarter technology tools and better connectivity.

Under the agreement, One NZ and DOC will pilot and scale a range of emerging technologies, including satellite and IoT technology pilots, satellite-connected field tools and sensor systems that can trigger alerts and reduce the need for costly, time-consuming trips into the field.

These initiatives will be underpinned by the One NZ Satellite network delivered in partnership with Starlink. Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable connectivity in remote regions and provide peace of mind when customers need it most. In addition, One NZ continues to provide both 4G/5G and Wi-Fi calling.

“We’re at an exciting intersection, where technology can make a tangible difference to New Zealand’s natural heritage,” says Jason Paris, CEO of One New Zealand. “By improving how DOC rangers and staff communicate, we’re helping protect the people, places, and species that make Aotearoa so special.

“Our sustainability strategy includes a focus on helping create a greener Aotearoa. Becoming a Conservation Partner with DOC demonstrates our commitment to creating a better New Zealand for future generations, and shows that our innovative connectivity solutions are attracting organisations whose values align with our own.”

Penny Nelson, Director-General for the Department of Conservation, says the partnership will help DOC staff modernise how they work, allowing for improved conservation outcomes.

“New Zealand is incredibly fortunate to be a global hotspot for nature. 70% of our species are found here and nowhere else in the world. If we lose any of these, they’ll be gone for good, which is why we work so hard to protect them.

“This partnership with One New Zealand will help DOC make the most of new technology, trialling tools to strengthen our frontline efforts, and finding new ways of working that keep rangers and resources focused where they’re needed most.

“The mahi remains the same, but with better tech and faster connections, our staff will be able to do even more for nature.”

One NZ Satellite TXT is already proving valuable in Haast, one of the most remote parts of New Zealand, where DOC Ranger Heath Sinclair works across challenging terrain to track and protect kiwi as part of the Kiwi Recovery Strategy. It allows him to keep in touch with base, receive weather updates and request help if needed.