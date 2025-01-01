Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, an affordable tablet designed to elevate how users watch, create and stay productive wherever they go. With a large display for immersive viewing and a bundled S Pen for creative expression, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite offers everyday versatility and great value in one streamlined device.

In addition, Samsung Intelligent Features make it easy to reach new levels of creativity and productivity, while seamless connected experiences keep ideas, content and tasks flowing across the Galaxy ecosystem.

“The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed to bring practical, everyday functionality to more people around the world,” said Changtae Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We built it to be a reliable companion that empowers users to get more out of every moment, with useful features and a versatile design that fits naturally into how they jump between classes and playlists, stay productive during the day or turn downtime into creative time.”

With an expansive 10.9-inch screen , Galaxy Tab S10 Lite offers a fun entertainment experience that is perfect for streaming, browsing and more. Users can now enjoy their favorite content on a vibrant, smooth display that adapts comfortably from indoor to outdoor use, thanks to Vision Booster and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. Meanwhile, lower blue-light emission supports extended viewing comfort when catching up on the latest shows.

Equipped with an upgraded processor and increased memory capacity , the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite responds smoothly to everyday demands like jumping between open tabs during research or brainstorming across apps.

From studying to capturing creative ideas, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite includes Intelligent Features that support focus and inspiration anytime, anywhere. With intuitive tools that keep up with everyday demands on the move, users can think clearly and create freely, no matter what the task.

For example, Intelligent Features on Samsung Notes help bring structure to everyday thinking, whether it’s organising handwritten notes with Handwriting Help or solving equations instantly with Solve Math . From quick annotations to full markups, users can work directly on imported PDFs and export polished files without switching apps. And when following lecture slides while taking notes or illustrating with reference images open side by side, Split View supports more efficient multitasking and organisation.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite also serves as a capable AI companion, with Circle to Search with Google enabling intuitive discovery and translation from anywhere on screen. This allows users to seamlessly access information in the moment they need it, without breaking focus from what they’re watching, reading or working on. The Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard provides quick access to AI assistance to brainstorm ideas or get help mid-task, offering a smart and creative partner.

Users can try out many of these apps as exclusive benefits, making it easier to experiment, stay productive and bring ideas to life. Offers include a 1-year free full version of Goodnotes, a 6-month free trial of Clip Studio Paint with 20% off the first subscription and a 66% discount on LumaFusion plus a 1-month free Creator Pass subscription. Notion includes a 1-month free trial of its Plus plan with Notion AI.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available in New Zealand starting 26 September and will be offered in two colours: Grey and Coral Red. Suggested prices are: