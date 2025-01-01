Ingram Micro Xvantage Integrations Hub Delivers a Plug-and-Play Experience

Ingram Micro is simplifying the technology industry’s capabilities to innovate and more securely integrate at scale faster with the launch of its Xvantage Integrations Hub in New Zealand.

Xvantage is Ingram Micro’s intelligent digital experience platform, designed to unify and simplify how technology partners interact, transact, and grow. With the new Integrations Hub, Xvantage now makes it easier than ever to connect software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools and platform technologies, enabling faster decision making, streamlined operations and more secure modern workflows.

“At Ingram Micro, we’re shifting towards a platform-driven experience with our Xvantage™ Integrations Hub, designed to boost collaboration, productivity, and efficiency,” says Leon De Suza, Managing Director of Ingram Micro New Zealand. “Whether you’re a large enterprise or a solo MSP, the Integrations Hub makes it simple to set up no-code automations that work seamlessly with leading CRM, ERP, CPQ, and accounting platforms like Salesforce, Dynamics, QuickBooks, and Xero.”

Engineered in-house by Ingram Micro’s global platform group, the new Xvantage Integrations Hub helps reduce manual workloads, empowering partners to scale efficiently and apply their talent to more valuable business and service lines.

Ingram Micro New Zealand’s Platform Consultants Manager, Kristy Comrie, has been working closely with partners to drive adoption and unlock efficiency gains through automation.

“Many partners have gained significant value by integrating with Ingram Micro, streamlining key processes such as quoting, procurement, order tracking, and invoicing. This automation of the sales cycle helps eliminate potential revenue leakage and enhances overall operational efficiency,” said Comrie. “The Xvantage Integrations Hub hosts a suite of internally developed applications, engineered with robust security protocols and aligned with globally recognised compliance standards such as ISO 27001 for Information Security Management and ISO 27701 for Privacy Information Management. These applications leverage secure authentication mechanisms including OAuth 2.0, encrypted data transmission via TLS 1.2+, role-based access controls, and continuous monitoring to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data across all integrations,” continued Comrie.

Readily available in over ten countries where Xvantage is deployed, Ingram Micro’s Xvantage™ Integrations Hub provides customers and vendors with a frictionless experience, dramatically simplifying software integrations through access to prebuilt applications and secure workflows.

“The global platform and sharing economy are accelerating business transformation across industries, including the tech sector, and introducing a new wave of collaboration and resilience,” said Frank Della Rosa, Research Vice President, SaaS, Business Platforms, and Industry Cloud, IDC. “Ingram Micro’s Xvantage platform and new Xvantage Integrations Hub demonstrate the balance required between integrations and interactions to build a digitally enabled organisation that prioritises the customer experience and business execution.”

“Integrations are critical in a platform economy – operating at the crux of a connected ecosystem that thrives on collective innovation and continuous transformation,” said Sanjib Sahoo, President of Global Platform Group, Ingram Micro, Inc. “At Ingram Micro, we are constantly driving technology innovations to help our partners. With the new Xvantage Integrations Hub, integrations that used to take months or years can now be completed in seconds or minutes.”

HubSpot, Salesforce CRM, Zoho CRM and more are among the ready-to-deploy global and regional integrations. Dozens of additional integrations are expected to go live in the Xvantage Integrations Hub throughout the remainder of 2025.