Samsung Introduces Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced Galaxy S25 FE, the newest and attainable addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup. Equipped with One UI 8 — the latest Galaxy AI experiences — Galaxy S25 FE offers a personalized AI companion with multimodal capabilities.

Designed to unlock new levels of creativity, Galaxy S25 FE brings powerful AI editing tools like Generative Edit and Instant Slow-mo while an upgraded 12MP front-facing camera, powered by AI-powered ProVisual Engine, introduces an enhanced selfie experience. A 4,900mAh battery and a more than 10% larger vapor chamber offer smooth, responsive performance with 45W wired charging support ensuring users can stay creative, entertained and connected while on the go.

“Galaxy S25 FE plays an important role as a gateway into the broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, making these experiences more attainable for a wider range of users,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "With expanded personalised AI experiences and AI-powered photography and editing tools, Galaxy S25 FE empowers more people to bring greater convenience and creativity into their everyday lives.”

With Galaxy AI built into Galaxy S25 FE and optimised by One UI 8 and multimodal AI agents, more users will step into a new era of natural and effortless interaction — where voice, touch and visual input combine to simplify and enhance everyday tasks by making them even more intuitive.

From routine productivity to creative workflows, Galaxy S25 FE optimises every interaction. Galaxy S25 FE delivers reliable performance whether you’re streaming, multitasking or editing. A 4,900mAh battery powers everyday tasks, while 45W wired charging enables extended use and quicker power-ups.

AI processing is improved thanks to a more than 10% larger vapor chamber for efficient thermal management.

The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth, immersive visuals, while a new enhanced Armor Aluminum frame provides improved durability and a more refined finish.

Seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates ensures reliable and optimized performance that lasts longer.

Galaxy S25 FE will be available in New Zealand on September 26th and will include six months of the Google AI Pro plan with higher access to features in Gemini, Flow, NotebookLM and more. The RRP are NZ$ 1199 for the 128GB version and NZ$ 1299 for the 256GB variant.