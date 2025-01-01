reMarkable Launches reMarkable Paper Pro Move

The 7.3-inch digital notebook has been designed for work that happens anytime, anywhere, and with anyone. It slips easily into a bag or jacket pocket, perfect for working professionals whose jobs take them out of the office.

Existing ways of capturing ideas on the go all have their drawbacks. Paper is hard to organize, tricky to share, and easy to lose. Balancing laptops on knees can be uncomfortable, and when meeting someone, the big screen immediately gets in the way of collaboration. And on our phones, our attention can be hijacked by endless scrolling and social media.

After listening closely to users, reMarkable learned that many wanted the same distraction-free experience of its other paper tablets, just in a smaller size. The idea? For working professionals to bring their workspace with them and do their best thinking — wherever they go.

“reMarkable Paper Pro Move is a new, flexible option for capturing your thoughts,” said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable. “It’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way. Whether you’re meeting at a conference, airport, or café, you’re able to be fully in the moment during your conversation.”

A workday for an architect, sales representative, journalist, or other professional on the move might start at home, using the reMarkable desktop app to review notes and upload documents for the day. When out and about, reMarkable Paper Pro Move’s compact size means it’s always within reach for spontaneous inspiration or discreet note-taking during meetings. Focusing entirely on the conversation — planned or unplanned — feels easy. Notes are encrypted and stored securely

“We created a device that belongs in your bag or jacket pocket — an everyday carry,” said Chief Product Officer Mats Herding Solberg. “It’s like a classic journalist notepad, so you can get real work done while standing up and holding it in one hand. There’s nothing else in the workspace like it.”

The 7.3-inch Canvas Color display, combined with reMarkable’s custom-developed Markers, delivers the best digital writing experience available. The digital ink appears virtually instantly, and every pen stroke has just the right amount of friction, so it feels like writing on paper. The soft, natural colors spark creative thinking and intuitive organization.

The display reflects natural light without causing eye strain. The adjustable reading light softly illuminates the display, perfect for reviewing work on a morning commute or backstage before a keynote.

reMarkable Paper Pro Move features a design in sleek anodized aluminum and textured glass, so users can look the part wherever they go. With up to two weeks of battery life and three days of power in just 10 minutes of recharging, there’s no need to hunt for an outlet. Made of more than 50% recycled metals and easier to refurbish and repair, it’s reMarkable’s most sustainable paper tablet yet.

Built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, make it simple to jot down notes over coffee. Need more room to write? Just turn reMarkable Paper Pro Move sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device.

The low-cost Connect subscription gives users even more ways to capture their thoughts, with exclusive templates and workbooks for leading projects, taking notes, and solving complex problems. With Connect, users can also take and edit notes in the reMarkable apps, so they can move between devices as their workday changes. Unlimited cloud storage ensures notes are always available, and the new handwriting search feature makes it easy to find any note in seconds.