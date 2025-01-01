Norton Small Business Expands Protection with Dark Web and Social Media Threat Features

Norton, a leader in Cyber Safety and part of Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), today announced the expansion of Norton Small Business with new Dark Web Monitoring and Social Media Monitoring features. These features help business owners better safeguard themselves from data breaches, account takeovers, scams, and other digital risks. By providing proactive monitoring and timely alerts for compromised business data and social media threats, Norton is empowering small businesses with the resilience and confidence to thrive in today’s complex digital world.

Data breaches impacting businesses are surging, up 20% in the last quarter, and overall breach attacks on small businesses are up over 50% in 2025, as reported in the Gen Q2 Threat report. Today’s attackers are buying stolen information on the Dark Web and impersonating a vendor or another business, causing serious financial and reputational damage to very small businesses that don’t have the necessary protection.

“Today, small businesses are targets like everyone else and they need the right tools to help protect them from very real threats,” said Deval Patel, Head of Small Business at Gen. “A cyber incident can cripple a small business by tarnishing its reputation and draining financial reserves. Thousands of small businesses trust the comprehensiveness of Norton Small Business to help safeguard their data and customers. By adding enhanced Dark Web and Social Media Monitoring alongside our Financial Monitoring feature, we’re extending that peace of mind into areas where cyber threats are growing fastest.”

Norton's Enhanced Dark Web Monitoring is always on the lookout for signs of danger, alerting business owners at the first glimpse of trouble. Monitoring now includes eight additional business-specific fields, including Company Name, Tax ID number, and VAT numbers. If any of these details are spotted on the Dark Web—where stolen business information changes hands—Norton quickly notifies small businesses so they can spring into action.

Social Media Monitoring provides protection on platforms where reputations are built and conversations happen globally. In the same way weather alerts warn of an incoming storm, this feature gives small businesses early warnings of account takeover attempts, scam links, and suspicious activity on connected Facebook and Instagram business profiles. Protection from such threats is growing in importance: the Q2 Gen threat report reported a huge surge in financial scams from malicious ads and tech support scams originating on Facebook and Instagram.

Dark Web Monitoring is available in Norton Small Business Standard and Premium plans across the US, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific (including New Zealand) and Japan. Social Media Monitoring is available in Norton Small Business Premium in the US and UK.