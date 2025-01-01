Technics Introduces the Sl-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable

Technics unveiled the new SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable, launched at this year’s IFA Berlin. Combining 55 years of audio expertise with a fresh, contemporary design, the SL-40CBT delivers iconic Technics performance with new features designed for modern vinyl enthusiasts.

The SL-40CBT delivers the exceptional audio quality Technics is renowned for, combining its iconic direct drive motor for stable and precise rotation with a factory-fitted Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge that ensures high-fidelity performance right out of the box.

With a built-in Phono MM equalizer and Bluetooth connectivity, setup is seamless, whether connecting to traditional Hi-Fi systems or streaming wirelessly to compatible speakers/headphones.

Its sleek design is available in three modern finishes — Terracotta, Light Grey, and Charcoal Black — allowing it to blend effortlessly into any contemporary living space.