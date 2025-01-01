ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT X11

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, an industry pioneer in service robotics, is once again setting a new industry benchmark in home robotic floor cleaning with the all-new DEEBOT X11. Unveiled overnight at IFA 2025 in Berlin, the DEEBOT X11 is available to New Zealand consumers for pre-order, ahead of landing on local shelves on September 30.



Also announced and available at the end of the month, the new DEEBOT T80 OMNI brings together cutting edge OZMO ROLLER Mopping Technology, ZeroTangle 3.0, and 18,000Pa suction power.



Featuring industry-pioneering PowerBoost Technology, a breakthrough in recharging that strategically utilises mop washing breaks between cycles to apply quick bursts of Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging for quick and efficient recharging, the DEEBOT X11 enables a perpetual run for uninterrupted cleaning coverage up to 1000㎡ per task. This ensures consistent performance across large area without worrying about limited battery runtime. Combined with sleek lines, metallic surfaces, and an elegant minimalist aesthetic, the X11 lineup offers a perfect blend of cutting-edge performance and contemporary design that fits effortlessly into any home.

The OZMO ROLLER 2.0, equipped with TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning, ensures deep, edge to edge cleaning with 100% coverage, while the newly upgraded high-density-nylon mop roller and heavy-duty cleaning solution significantly boost the robot’s ability to tackle tough floor stains.

With TruePass, the new DEEBOT easily conquers obstacles, crossing single thresholds as high as 2.4cm and various thresholds up to 4cm high. The intelligent AGENT YIKO brings a fully autonomous cleaning experience, offering deep analysis and customised cleaning plans.

Powered by a 100W high-performance fan and 6400 mAh battery, the DEEBOT X11 achieves a 140% boost in fine dust removal, 262% boost in hair removal, and a 100% large particles pick-up rate. Its bagless design, driven by the world’s first OmniCyclone Station, delivers powerful suction while emptying, and eliminates the need for consumables.



“As a leader in the home service robotics industry, ECOVACS has been consistently pushing the boundaries of intelligent cleaning. Our innovation is deeply rooted in real user needs, and the DEEBOT X11 Family exemplifies our product-market-fit strategy,” said Karen Powell, Regional Director ANZ for ECOVACS ROBOTICS.



“With our most advanced technologies to date, the DEEBOT X11 delivers 'Xtra in Every Way', delivering unparalleled cleanliness, convenience and intelligence to the world of robotic floor cleaning that delivers an ultra-efficient, and unmatched cleaning experience. We continue to redefine what users can expect from a robotic vacuum cleaner.”

The DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone introduces the world's first OmniCyclone Station, setting a new standard with a bagless design that delivers uncompromising clean.



PureCyclone 2.0 Auto-Empty Technology is integrated into an OMNI Station. Its bagless design eliminates the need for consumables, saving up to 25 dust bags in five years. A spacious 1.6L dustbin enables up to 48 days of operation with minimal maintenance. The dual-stage cyclonic separation system ensures strong, lasting suction, with just 1% suction loss even after heavy use.



The station is also equipped with 75°C Hot Water Soak Washing. As the roller rotates within the floating tank, a continuous flow of heated water ensures a thorough clean. Combined with Double-Effect Clean Solutions and smart solution detection, the system adjusts between the normal and heavy-duty solutions, ensuring optimal cleaning results regardless of soil type or severity. The OmniCyclone Station ensures hygienic post-cleaning care with its 63°C hot air drying. During the drying cycle, the roller mop rotates continually while precision-focused hot air targets its surface, achieving complete dryness in around 2 hours.



With the launch of the DEEBOT X11 Family, users can choose from multiple base station configurations. Beyond the X11 OmniCyclone, the X11 PRO OMNI integrates advanced features into an All-in-One OMNI Station for comprehensive cleaning autonomy.

The DEEBOT X11 OmniCyclone has a recommended retail price of NZ$3,499, and will be on-shelf on September 30 at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, PB Tech and Noel Leeming.