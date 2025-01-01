OPPO and New Zealand Football Sign Major Partnership

New Zealand Football (NZF) and OPPO New Zealand are proud to announce a major partnership, with OPPO now the official Smartphone & Smart Device Partner of the All Whites and the Ford Football Ferns.

The exclusive agreement comes at a pivotal moment for the game in Aotearoa, with both the Men’s FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2027 on the horizon.

As part of the two-year partnership, the OPPO brand will feature across NZF and national teams’ platforms, including on the All Whites’ training kit and in-stadium at international matches, as well as digital and broadcast integrations and access to Money-Can’t-Buy experiences.

OPPO will provide its cutting-edge devices including smartphones, smart watches and tablets to players and staff from the All Whites and Ford Football Ferns teams, helping to capture and share unseen moments with fans.

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell says the partnership highlights the growing strength and appeal of football in Aotearoa.

“We’re thrilled to welcome OPPO into the New Zealand Football whānau as our exclusive Smartphone & Smart Device Partner. OPPO is a challenger brand with bold ambitions, which mirrors the drive and determination of New Zealand Football,” Pragnell says. “Just like the All Whites and Ford Football Ferns, they’re unafraid to take on the world’s biggest stages. It’s a great match and we’re excited to be on this journey together.”

“This is a milestone moment for OPPO as a longtime supporter of football across New Zealand and globally, including five seasons as a proud partner of the Wellington Phoenix. Football is the world’s game, and in New Zealand it’s a sport that unites communities and inspires the next generation. We’re excited to stand alongside the All Whites and Ford Football Ferns on their journeys to the 2026 and 2027 FIFA World Cups, and to bring fans closer to the action through OPPO’s unparalleled technology and storytelling.

The partnership also extends to supporting grassroots and national level football, with OPPO confirmed as a supporting partner of the Dettol National League, the Delivereasy Chatham Cup and the Delivereasy Kate Sheppard Cup