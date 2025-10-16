Logitech G PLAY 2025 Unveils Wave of Gaming Peripherals

This year’s Logitech G PLAY 2025 event showcased some new and exciting gaming gear. From featherlight headsets to sim-racing rigs that will make you feel like you’re tearing through a race track, Logitech G PLAY 2025 delivered a lineup built to push performance, immersion and style into overdrive.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s hitting NZ soon:

Logitech G321 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset

Comfort, clarity, and everyday power – the G321 headset nails the essentials without compromise. With plush memory foam, immersive sound, and a flip-to-mute mic, it’s designed for marathon sessions. Available in sleek black or crisp white, it’s perfect for those new to gaming or wanting an accessible headset that doesn’t compromise on performance

• Price: NZ$149.95

• Available: 16 October 2025





Logitech G515 RAPID TKL Low-Profile Analog Gaming Keyboard

If speed is your game, the RAPID TKL is your weapon. Featuring magnetic analog switches with RAPID TRIGGER and MULTI-POINT ACTION, this ultra-slim, low profile powerhouse gives you customisable actuation and lightning-fast inputs. Add PBT keycaps, sound dampening, and LIGHTSYNC RGB, and you’ve got a pro-level keyboard that’s as stylish as it is deadly.

• Price: NZ$345.95

• Available: 16 October 2025

Logitech G ASTRO A20 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset with PLAYSYNC Audio

Cross-platform gamers, rejoice. The A20 X headset delivers seamless switching across systems with PLAYSYNC audio, paired with PRO-G drivers, broadcast-quality voice, and mobile app RGB customization. Whether you’re grinding ranked or chilling with friends, the A20 X brings performance and style in equal measure.

• Price: NZ$399.95

• Available: 16 October 2025

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse

Logitech G takes “ultra-light” to new extremes with this 51g marvel. Sporting the HERO 2 sensor, LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches, 8kHz polling, and a whopping 95-hour battery life, it’s small, mighty, and laser-focused on competitive performance. Available in black, white, and a bold pink.

• Price: NZ$349.95

• Available: 16 October 2025

Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset & Base Station – McLaren Racing Edition

Earlier this year, Logitech G and McLaren Racing announced their multi-year partnership and the rumour mill when crazy about the possibilities that could bring for gaming gear. Introducing the A50 X limited edition Mclaren collab. PRO-G GRAPHENE drivers, PLAYSYNC multi-system audio, and the legendary Papaya Orange styling, this collector’s edition is as much a trophy piece as it is a headset. With the A50 X Headset already being a huge innovation and favourite in the gaming community, this collab was an absolute ‘wow’ moment. But you’ll need to keep an eye out for pre-orders as we are only getting a very limited drop to our shores. For gamers who want their gear to perform and turn heads doing it, this is one to get your hands on!

• Price: $799.95 NZD

• Available: October 16, 2025

Logitech G RS50 System

Sim racing continues to grow rapidly across the world and we are seeing a big surge in NZ too. For those who are hitting the virtual tracks, this one is for you. The RS50 System features a new direct drive motor with TRUEFORCE feedback, delivering up to 8Nm of torque for ultra-precise realism. With a versatile RS Wheel Hub, premium RS Round Wheel, and a plug-and-play design, it’s the ultimate way to upgrade your racing rig

• Price: $1,399.95 NZD

• Available: October 16, 2025

Logitech G RS Pedals

Designed to complement the RS50 System (but compatible across Logitech G’s sim racing setups), these pedals bring pro-grade stopping power with a load cell brake, pressure-sensitive braking, and customisable force. Built on a steel frame for durability, they’re engineered to adapt to any racer’s style

• Price: NZ$329.95 NZD

• Available: 16 October 2025