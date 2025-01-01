Geely Launches a New Hybrid SUV in New Zealand

Geely New Zealand announced the official launch of the Starray EM-i, a mid-size SUV and the brand’s second model to enter the New Zealand market.

The model is the first purpose-built plug-in hybrid in its segment, engineered to deliver the perfect balance of electric efficiency and petrol power.

Designed for flexibility, its super hybrid system allows consumers to travel electric when they want, switch to hybrid when they need, and enjoy the best of both worlds without always needing to plug in.

Now available to order and arriving in dealerships from November, the Starray EM-i hybrid SUV has been competitively priced to start from just NZ$45,990 plus on-road costs for the Complete and topping out at NZ$49,490 for the Inspire variant, representing competitive value for Kiwi consumers.

Jordan Haines, Brand Manager of Geely New Zealand, says that the Starray EM-i launch marks a pivotal moment for the Geely brand in New Zealand, bringing the latest new energy technology within reach of more New Zealanders.

“The Geely Starray EM-i demonstrates our commitment to achieving price parity between electrified vehicles and internal combustion engines. Backed by Geely’s global innovation leadership, the Starray EM-i brings world-class hybrid technology to New Zealand at an attainable price point, ensuring more Kiwis can experience the benefits of electrification sooner.”

Joining the increasingly popular hybrid SUV segment, the Starray EM-i employs Geely’s EM-i (E- Motive Intelligence) system for the first time.

A petrol-electric powertrain specifically developed hybrid first, the EM-i system has been designed to offer an EV-like driving experience with added flexibility and convenience. The launch follows the August announcement of Giltrap Group’s new distribution division, NordEast representing six Geely Group brands promising to redefine what Kiwis can expect from electrification. Its goal is to deliver 5,000 electrified vehicles to the New Zealand market within three years.