Samsung New Zealand Launches New Odyssey Gaming Monitor Lineup

Samsung Electronics New Zealand is bringing its cutting-edge Odyssey gaming monitor lineup to New Zealand, headlined by the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6.

This new series is designed to deliver a new level of performance, speed and visual immersion for the growing gaming community.

The new lineup includes the hero Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF), the ultra-large Odyssey G7 (G75F) in two new sizes, the Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF), and the Odyssey G7 (G70F).

“Samsung continues to lead the gaming monitor industry with breakthrough innovations that redefine how games are experienced,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Odyssey OLED G6, the world’s first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, we are pushing gaming performance, visual quality and immersion to entirely new heights — delivering the next evolution of display technology for gamers around the world.”

The 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF model) redefines performance for competitive gamers. With a class-leading 500Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, it ensures every frame is fluid and every reaction is instant. Its QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, powered by QD-OLED technology, delivers exceptional visual clarity.



Key features of the G60SF include:

• VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for vivid colours and deep blacks.

• NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support for a tear-free and stutter-free gaming experience.

• Glare Free technology to minimise screen reflections and enhance focus during long gaming sessions.

• OLED Safeguard+ to help prevent burn-in, ensuring long-term visual quality.

• Pantone Validated for highly accurate colour reproduction.

The new Odyssey G7 (G75F model) is available in two new, larger sizes: a 37” 4K UHD and a 40” Wide UHD. Both models offer VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and 350 nits of brightness for excellent contrast and vibrant colours.



Features of the G75F include:

• Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) capabilities for easy multitasking.

• HDR10+ Gaming for optimised high-dynamic-range performance.

• AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, stutter-free visuals.

• CoreSync to match ambient backlight colours with on-screen content.

• Versatile connectivity with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Also joining the new lineup are the Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) and the Odyssey G7 (G70F), both providing a premium gaming experience.

The new Samsung Odyssey monitors are available to pre-order in New Zealand now.