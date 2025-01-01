Norton Unveils Advanced Deepfake Protection Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors

Norton has teamed up with Intel to provide powerful detection against AI-powered scams on the newest generation of Intel Core Ultra processors.

Norton 360 customers with Norton Genie Scam Protection now have advanced deepfake protection on AI PCs with the latest Intel processors, enabling faster, always-on detection that proactively protects against today’s most sophisticated scams.



The partnership with Intel puts Norton Deepfake Protection at the heart of people’s devices without the need to send data up to the cloud and back. With Intel’s leading processing power, Norton instantly analyses suspicious material, providing immediate warnings to help people avoid potential personal or financial harm resulting from advanced deepfake scams.



“From the early days of fighting email and web scams to now tackling sophisticated video deception, Norton has always stayed a step ahead continuously evolving its protection to outsmart new threats,” said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. “Now, with scam detection for videos powered by the latest Intel processors, we’re raising the bar again. Norton Deepfake Protection delivers real-time, private, and ultra-fast protection right on people’s devices, so they can feel confident they’re a step ahead of scammers and their latest AI-generated tricks.”



To detect scams in video content, Norton Deepfake Protection look for technical hiccups, reading the message between the lines. Norton AI has been trained on an ever-expanding library of real-world scams including financial fakes, phony giveaways, crypto cons and more.

Norton Deepfake Protection also analyses the audio in videos to identify deepfake content, combing through a recording in search of the tiniest clues of audio manipulation.

Through the partnership with Intel, Norton enables malicious deepfake scam analysis directly on the device by offloading the compute to the NPU. This on-device processing helps ensure sensitive data remains private while increasing the speed of detection.



"Today's cyber threats demand real-time detection, which is why Intel is excited to partner with Norton to bring AI-powered cybersecurity directly to users' devices." said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager, Client SW Enabling at Intel. "Together, we are demonstrating the power of local compute right on the AI PC, enabling instant detection of AI-generated scams in video content without compromising privacy or requiring cloud connectivity. We're proud to help Norton deliver the protection that today's digital landscape requires."



The availability of Norton Deepfake Protection on Intel-based AI PCs is part of a longer journey, widening the scam detection net and adapting to new scam types over time. In July this year, Norton added Deepfake Protection to the Genie AI Assistant in Norton 360 products on mobile so that people who don’t have AI hardware can still benefit from protection against manipulated video content.



Norton Deepfake Protection on Intel Core Ultra processors supports YouTube and Facebook videos, with support for other social media platforms planned for future releases. It is available now in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand as part of Norton Genie Scam Protection and Scam Protection Pro in Norton 360 products.