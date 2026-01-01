OPPO Renews Wellington Phoenix Partnership for a Fifth Season

OPPO New Zealand has has renewed its partnership with Wellington Phoenix for a fifth consecutive season as one of the club’s principal partners.

For the 2025/26 season, the OPPO logo will feature front and centre on the Wellington Phoenix women’s new home kit in the Ninja A-League, and on the men’s two alternate away kits in the Isuzu UTE A-League.

Fans can order their own customised home kits now in men’s, women’s and kids sizes, and the away kits are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The global smart device brand first backed the Phoenix in 2021, stepping up at a critical moment when the men’s team had to play a second season in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, OPPO doubled down on its commitment, becoming principal partner for both the men’s and women’s teams over the next three seasons.

Morgan Halim, OPPO New Zealand Managing Director, says the partnership renewal reflects OPPO’s long-term belief in the power of football to inspire and connect communities across the country

“This is an exciting milestone for OPPO. Our partnership with the Phoenix began during one of the club’s toughest periods, and since then we’ve grown together, from supporting the only professional women’s football team in New Zealand to being part of unforgettable moments on and off the pitch,” he says.

“Football is the world’s game, and in New Zealand it’s a sport that continues to unite and inspire the next generation. We’re proud to continue backing both Phoenix teams as they chase success this season.”

The extension comes as OPPO strengthens its footprint in New Zealand football. Earlier this month, OPPO was announced as the official Smartphone & Smart Device Partner of New Zealand Football, supporting the All Whites and Ford Football Ferns on their journeys to the 2026 and 2027 FIFA World Cups.

“Our renewed Phoenix partnership, alongside our new national team partnership, demonstrates OPPO’s deep and ongoing love for the beautiful game here in New Zealand. From grassroots to the global stage, OPPO is committed to bringing fans closer to football through our technology and storytelling,” Halim says.

Wellington Phoenix General Manager David Dome says the club is delighted to have OPPO’s backing for another season.

“OPPO New Zealand has been an incredible principal partner, with us through thick and thin. They’ve supported us when we needed it most and have played a major role in the rise of the women’s team. Together we’ve grown the OPPO brand in Aotearoa, and we’re excited about what we can achieve together in this fifth season.”