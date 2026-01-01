Volvo Introduces EX30 Cross Country in New Zealand

Volvo Cars New Zealand has announced the arrival of the EX30 Cross Country as part of its refreshed 2026 line-up.

The Cross Country variant builds on the success of the EX30 and adds rugged features, making it ideal for those who want to explore beyond the city. With increased ground clearance compared with the standard EX30, it offers greater capability for navigating rough terrain while remaining compact and fully electric.

Volvo Cars New Zealand Brand Manager Daile Stephens says the EX30 Cross Country is the perfect SUV for busy New Zealanders who want versatility without compromise.

“The EX30 Cross Country ticks all the boxes. It is off-road capable for outdoor adventures, compact for manoeuvring in the city, and all-electric to keep costs down and your carbon footprint light. It’s the SUV for people who want to do it all, while looking good, having fun, and feeling safe.”

Volvo Cars New Zealand has also confirmed its refreshed 2026 model line-up, showcasing new models and upgrades while keeping pricing unchanged across the range.

Volvo’s 2026 range – key highlights:

• EX30 – Lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo to date. Repositioned to NZ$63,990 MRP

• EX30 Cross Country – All-new rugged electric SUV, NZ$69,990 MRP

• XC40 AWD – Return of Volvo’s best-seller, NZ$76,990 MRP

• XC60 – Upgraded with new Ultra Dark variant, from NZ$87,990 MRP

• XC90 – Recently updated flagship 7-seater, with new entry variant starting from NZ$108,990 MRP.

“Volvo’s mission is to make life easier, better, and safer for everyone. Keeping electrified vehicles within reach of New Zealanders seeking premium vehicles, without compromising on style, safety or performance, is an important part of that strategy. That’s why Volvo Cars New Zealand has kept pricing stable despite global pressures,” says Stephens.