Arlo Unveils All-New Lineup of With Advanced Ai-Powered Arlo Intelligence

Arlo Technologies is introducing a full suite of new smart home security cameras that deliver industry-leading capabilities powered by Arlo Intelligence. With all-new models across the entire Arlo range from Essential to Pro and Ultra Series, Arlo's new lineup gives users even more ways to protect their homes and loved ones with informative, actionable alerts and easy-to-install DIY indoor and outdoor security cameras, including two all-new pan tilt models that deliver 360-degree coverage for ultimate peace of mind.

"Building on the successful launch of Arlo Secure 6 and its advanced AI capabilities earlier this year, we're excited to introduce our all-new lineup that leverages all of the advanced capabilities of Arlo Intelligence to deliver smarter, safer and more comprehensive smart home security," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "With over 5 million subscribers globally, Arlo is the trusted provider of security services that continues to lead the market, offering the most advanced, easy-to-use smart security platform that delivers more intelligence, more control, and more peace of mind."

Leveraging advanced AI-powered Arlo Intelligence, Arlo Secure maximizes home protection and puts control in consumers' hands. Arlo Secure helps users better understand what's happening in and around their homes through personalised, actionable alerts that allow for quick and appropriate responses to potential emergency events. With the ability to customise alerts to focus on key areas like the front gate, driveway, or even the dog's favorite spot, and get more details with animated previews, Arlo Secure lets users keep an eye on what's most important, and act fast with one tap from your phone's lock screen if something is wrong.

The new Arlo Secure Plus subscription, available for purchase since September 2024, significantly upgrades your security with an advanced suite of Arlo Intelligence features. This comprehensive suite includes Person and Vehicle Recognition, Fire Detection, Advanced Audio Detection, and Event Captions, delivering smarter, more precise alerts to help you better understand what's happening around your property and respond more effectively.

For those who need coverage of wide spaces, the new Arlo Essential Pan Tilt cameras make it easy for customers to track and capture motion with 360° pan and 180° tilt, indoors or out, with AI notifications and crystal-clear video. With Arlo Secure and Arlo's Essential Pan Tilt cameras, users can cover every angle, see every detail, and take action quickly. These affordable cameras are easy to set up and provide peace of mind, whether tracking a potential intruder on one's property or checking in on a pet or family member from afar.

In addition, the weather-resistant Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera withstands heat, cold, rain or sun, and includes an Integrated Spotlight to help distinguish critical details in low light conditions like clothing colors, license plates, or facial features.

In addition to the all-new Pan Tilt cameras, Arlo has released new generations of its best-selling Essential, Pro and Ultra Series cameras, offering comprehensive home and family protection.

The all-weather ready Arlo Pro security cameras provide powerful protection for homes and loved ones with state-of-the-art features like 2K HDR video, wide 160° field of view, brilliant color night vision, a loud integrated siren, a swappable, rechargeable battery, and dual-band WiFi. With a Secure Plus plan, get personalised alerts when packages arrive, store the footage that matters most, and immediately get help if needed, all from one app that connects it all.

Designed for users looking for the ultimate in protection, the Arlo Ultra security camera withstands heat, cold, rain, snow or sun and delivers elite-level home security. Arlo's most advanced camera eliminates wiring hassles with a swappable, rechargeable battery, captures stunningly clear 4K HDR video with an ultra-wide 180° field of view, and includes premium 2-Way Audio with wind and noise cancellation for clear, back and forth communication. From faces to packages to license plates, Arlo Ultra offers added levels of detail and clarity for greater peace of mind.

Essential Pan Tilt Indoor Camera - RRP NZ$89.00

Essential Pan Tilt Security Camera - RRP NZ$139.00

Essential Security Camera 2K (3rd Gen) - RRP NZ$169.00

Pro Security Camera 2K (6th Gen) - RRP NZ$229.00

Ultra Security Camera 4K (3rd Gen) - RRP NZ$319.00

Ultra Security Camera 4K (3rd Gen) - 2 Camera Kit - RRP NZ$699.0