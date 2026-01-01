Dynabook Introduces Tecra A45-M and A65-M With AMD Inside

Dynabook ANZ Pty. has launched two new additions to its popular Tecra range with the Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M, both powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 200 series processors. These two new models combine durability, advanced security and AI enhanced collaboration features.

The Tecra A45-M offers professionals a portable yet powerful 14” business laptop, weighing in from just 1.44kg and 19mm thin. It features either AMD Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and a 5MP AI-enhanced webcam, which makes it the perfect device for mobile productivity.

The Tecra A65-M delivers the same robust performance in a larger 16” form factor, complete with a full numeric keypad for professionals who need more screen space and data entry efficiency. With its stylish dark blue chassis, AMD Ryzen 200 series processors and an optional touch display, the A65-M brings performance computing to users who just need more.

Both models come equipped with a dedicated Copilot key, unlocking the power of AI and Windows 11 Pro, along with Dynabook’s renowned Secured-Core PC compliance, proprietary BIOS, MIL-STD-810H durability and a comprehensive suite of ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB-C and Ethernet.

Angela Walker, Managing Director, Dynabook ANZ, said “Our customers are looking for devices that balance performance, portability and security while also being ready for all things AI. With the introduction of AMD powered Tecra laptops, we’re giving businesses more choice and flexibility across our range, whether they need the feature rich 14” A45-M or the expansive 16” A65-M.”

The Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M are now available through authorised Dynabook ANZ resellers, with prices from AU$1280 for the Tecra A45-M and AU$1340 for the Tecra A65-M.