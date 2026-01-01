ASUS Introduces ExpertCenter PB64

ASUS announced ExpertCenter PB64, a 1.35-liter mini PC powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 desktop processor (Series 2) and featuring Intel Graphics. This versatile mini PC supports up to three storage drives, including two PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and DDR5-6400MHz memory ensures tasks are seamlessly and efficiently executed.

ExpertCenter PB64 supports up to four displays via two DisplayPort connections, USB4 Type-C, and a configurable port (DisplayPort, HDMI or VGA). The chassis is available in black or white and includes a stackable optical drive module.

The ExpertCenter PB64 mini PC, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with Intel Graphics, enables it to easily handle a myriad of business tasks. These processors are able to deliver up to 1.29X improvement in multithreaded performance over previous-generation CPUs. In addition, ExpertCenter PB64 is able to support 35W to 65W CPUs, making it a flexible solution.

Measuring 175 x 175 x 44.2mm, the ExpertCenter PB64 mini PC is suited for diverse environments including offices, hospitals and retail spaces. The compact dimensions also allow it to fit into tight spaces or setups for digital signage or kiosks. A bundled stand and VESA-compatibility give users flexible mounting options. In addition, the toolless chassis design provides easy access for memory or SSD upgrades.

The ExpertCenter PB64 mini PC features eight high-speed USB ports — the most in its class — including USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, USB Type-A Gen 1, and USB 2.0 connectivity on its front and rear panels. It also features a LAN port to support modern and legacy devices.

ExpertCenter PB64 offers Intel WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast, reliable wireless connectivity.