Cricut Launches Innovative New Materials

Cricut has announced the expansion of its materials range, with new additions including Cricut Puff Iron-On, Cricut Flocked Iron-On and Cricut Smart Vinyl Matless Permanent Shimmer Vinyl (Rainbow).

Cricut Puff Iron-On (Red, White, Black) RRP $24.85

Add a raised dimensional effect to your projects with Cricut Puff Iron-On. It’s easy to weed and withstands multiple washes for long-lasting projects sure to make an impression. Apply it to your T-shirts, sweatshirts, totes and more. Use a Cricut heat press for best application results, watch the dynamic puff effect of the material work its magic.

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Cricut Flocked Iron-On (Blue, Black, White) RRP $24.85

A new addition to Cricut’s line of textured iron-on (HTV) materials, Cricut Flocked Iron-On adds a soft, velvety texture to projects. Flocked Iron-On can be applied to T-shirts, sweatshirts and more, to add dimension and a luxurious look and feel.

Cricut Smart Vinyl Matless Permanent Shimmer Vinyl (Rainbow) RRP $24.85

Create shimmery, long-lasting DIY personalised water bottles, banners, notebooks & more with Cricut Rainbow Shimmer Smart Vinyl. Stand out from the crowd with beautiful shimmery designs that won’t flake and guarantee long-lasting durability. For best long-term results, handwashing is recommended.