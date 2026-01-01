Cricut Debuts Joy Xtra + Basics Bundle in Lavender

Cricuthas announced its limited-edition Joy Xtra in Lavender + Basics Bundle is now available exclusively at Spotlight nationally, online and in stores.

The Cricut Joy Xtra in Lavender + Basics Bundle is a specially curated bundle that includes all the tools and materials needed for those who are looking to jump into the world of customisation right out of the box. Previously in white, the Cricut Joy Xtra smart cutting machine also comes in a luxe new lavender colourway, a hue that evokes feelings of calmness, grace and elegance, a colour connected to artistic expression and creativity.

Compact, colourful and packed with creativity, this all-in-one box set is designed to help you cut, write, draw and foil to create full-colour designs with ease. Perfect for home crafters, small businesses, teachers or anyone who loves to express their creativity and make sentimental, cutomised items.

Bring projects to life with the Cricut Joy Xtra in Lavender + Basics Bundle. The bundle includes Cricut’s most popular materials including; Cricut smart vinyl, Cricut smart iron-on, and cardstock. Use Cricut Pen to add custom messages to cards and enjoy seamless compatibility with any home inkjet printer when printing on A4 printable vinyl. Smart Vinyl requires no cutting mat, simplifying workflow while letting you cut up to 1.2 metres for a continuous design cut. Whether you're making custom labels, cards, T-shirts, stickers or party décor, everything you need is included to help you get started with confidence.

Cricut Joy Xtra + Basics Bundle Lavender inclusions:

Cricut Joy Xtra Smart Cutting Machine - Lavender

Cricut Printable Vinyl - A4 Size (3 sheets)

Cricut Smart Vinyl (6 sheets)

Cricut Joy Xtra Transfer Tape (6 sheets)

Cricut Joy Xtra Light Grip Machine Mat

Cricut Joy Fine Point Pen

Cricut Small Scraper + Mini Weeder

Cardstock (3 sheets)

Compatible with 50+ materials

Includes 50 ready-to-make projects

Bluetooth and app compatible

Cricut Joy Xtra + Basics Bundle Lavender is available exclusively at Spotlight in-store and online for RRP $550.