KiwiSaaS Relaunches to Accelerate SaaS Growth in New Zealand

KiwiSaaS, the national community for software‑as‑a‑service (SaaS) companies, has relaunched under a new industry‑led model to help accelerate the growth of Aotearoa New Zealand’s SaaS sector.

From 2021, KiwiSaaS connected nearly 4,000 SaaS professionals across Aotearoa. This work was initially funded by the government until June 2024. A sector‑led Establishment Board has since guided its transition to a fully industry‑run model within NZTech.

Now part of the NZTech Group ( a not‑for‑profit, member‑driven NGO providing a united voice for Aotearoa’s technology ecosystem) KiwiSaaS is transitioning to a sustainable, community‑run network that connects and empowers the country’s rapidly expanding SaaS industry.

The refreshed platform opens membership to SaaS companies nationwide and launches with 7 Weeks of SaaSmas, a series of practical workshops bringing together founders, leaders and teams across the motu. Founding partners include Stripe, Movac, NZX, and newly announced Atlas Digital.

New Zealand’s SaaS sector is already one of the country’s fastest‑growing export industries, contributing $2.2 billion to GDP and employing 17,000 New Zealanders in 2023. Combined, the 21 KiwiSaaS founding members employ over 7,000 people locally and generate over $6 billion in global revenue.

KiwiSaaS aims to boost capability across the full SaaS lifecycle ( from early‑stage development to scaling globally) while highlighting the opportunities software creates for high‑value jobs across the whole country.

Bridget Snelling, Country Manager at Xero and a KiwiSaaS founding member, says collaboration will be key to sustaining growth. “Communities like KiwiSaaS help ensure we’re not just building great products — we’re developing talent, leadership and shared knowledge that keep New Zealand globally competitive,” says Bridget.