Genesis Energy Adopts Databricks to Accelerate Data and AI Transformation

Genesis Energy, New Zealand’s largest electricity and natural gas retailer, has adopted the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to modernise its data ecosystem and accelerate the use of AI applications and agents across the organisation. This collaboration will empower Genesis to democratise access to data and AI, driving enterprise-wide transformation through intelligent asset management, AI-assisted trading, enhanced customer experiences, and generative AI–enabled productivity.

The adoption marks a significant milestone in Genesis Energy’s Gen35 strategy, reinforcing its commitment to treating data as a strategic enterprise asset — fuelling innovation, operational excellence, and a more sustainable future for all New Zealanders.

Genesis Energy will unify its data on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and continue to accelerate its AI Enablement Hub, which was operationalised earlier this year — a central hub to standardise, accelerate, and scale AI applications and agents enterprise-wide.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratises access to data and AI, making it easier for organisations to harness the power of their data for analytics, AI apps and agents. Built on an open source foundation, the platform enables organisations to drive innovation to increase revenue, lower costs, and reduce risk.

“At Genesis, we’re powering a sustainable, thriving Aotearoa. Our transformation programme is anchored around building a people-led, AI-enabled organisation—one where teams lead with insight, creativity, and purpose, supported by data and technology. By treating data as a strategic asset, we’re driving real outcomes, accelerating the energy transition, and ensuring Genesis remains future-fit in a rapidly changing world,” said Malcolm Johns, CEO of Genesis Energy.

“With Databricks, we are accelerating the ability to embed Data and AI in the way we operate, innovate, and support customers, while ensuring our people are empowered with the skills to thrive in this new era,” said Ed Hyde, Chief Technology & Transformation Officer.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform will fast-track Genesis Energy’s enabling and skilling programmes, ensuring employees across the business are equipped to use data and AI to benefit customers, communities, and operations. Genesis Energy is committed to upskilling more than 100 employees in the coming months to build their AI mastery through the Databricks Data + AI Academy.

Carol Brown, Country Manager of Databricks NZ, added, “We are excited to partner with Genesis Energy as they pave the way for accessible and scalable AI in the energy sector. Together, we will help create a platform that not only transforms core business processes but also inspires innovation that benefits customers and the wider New Zealand community.”