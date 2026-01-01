Amplitude Brings Behavioural Data into AI Tools With MCP Launch

As part of its drive to make real-time behavioural insights available directly inside AI tools, digital analytics company Amplitude has announced the public release of Amplitude MCP (Model Context Protocol) server, as well as the open beta program for its AI Agents.

The news means companies can now access Amplitude’s trusted behavioural data from within the AI environments they already use—like Claude, Cursor, or any MCP client.

They can ask questions in plain language—such as “What features drove the most retention this month?” or “What caused the drop in sign-ups last week?”—and get instant answers based on live Amplitude data. That means less time switching between dashboards and more time understanding what customers like, where they’re getting stuck, and what actions could improve the experience.

“Behavioural context is one of the most critical inputs behind every great product and digital experience. The problem is, AI tools are only as good as the context they leverage,” explained Wade Chambers, Chief Engineering Officer at Amplitude.

“Amplitude already captures and organises behavioural data across the full user journey. So by extending this into MCP-enabled environments like Claude, we’re giving AI direct, governed access to that data. This makes the context instantly available and marks a major step toward the insights-to-actions loop becoming automatic.”

Innovative customers like Zip are already seeing results—scaling expertise, accelerating analysis, and uncovering opportunities that were previously hidden.

“Amplitude’s MCP is a real game-changer,” said Moss Pauly, Technical Product Manager, Data & AI at Zip. “We’ve been able to embed our internal domain knowledge—how certain events are used to drive complex analysis—directly into an LLM’s context and have it interact seamlessly with Amplitude. It’s opening up access to cross-domain insights that previously only a few specialists could uncover. It’s a genuine step change in democratising data across the organisation.”

In June this year, Amplitude launched a limited beta for its first series of AI Agents—intelligent assistants that continuously monitor product data, detect anomalies, and surface insights before teams even ask. Agents enable teams to move faster, scale decision-making and transform analytics into an always-on system that drives growth proactively.

Rolling out this week, that beta program opens up to all Amplitude customers, with two AI Agents available at launch:

Dashboard Agent: Automated dashboard analysis

Analyses dashboards and summarises meaningful changes in trends, metrics, and issues

Surfaces trends that require immediate attention and detects key week-over-week or month-over-month shifts

Performs root-cause analysis to identify segments or behaviours driving metric changes

Enables follow-up analysis via natural language, generating new charts and answers automatically

Pushes insights proactively to Slack, email, or directly within Amplitude

Session Replay Agent: End-to-end qualitative analysis

Automatically analyses session replays across funnels or event paths at scale

Surfaces behavioural patterns, drop-offs, and friction indicators like rage clicks, dead clicks, and user errors

Backs each insight with a curated playlist of relevant replays for faster investigation

Shares insights proactively via Slack, email, or directly within Amplitude

Amplitude MCP is available now to all Amplitude customers. The Amplitude AI Agents open beta is rolling out this week, with additional capabilities and deeper MCP integration rolling out over the next few months.