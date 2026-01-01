OPPO Announces New Find X9 Series Smartphones With Ultimate Camera Experience

OPPO announces the New Zealand and worldwide launch of its most advanced flagship smartphones to date: Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. With next-level Hasselblad camera quality, powerful performance and long-lasting battery life, the Find X9 Series is an exceptional all-round device that sets a new standard for smartphone excellence.

OPPO New Zealand Managing Director Morgan Halim says the new Find X9 Series delivers everything Kiwis expect from a premium flagship and more.

“With the Find X9 Series, OPPO is once again redefining what a smartphone camera can do,” says Halim. “This is the ultimate mobile camera experience - built for creators, travellers and everyday users who want cutting-edge design, power and imaging performance in one sleek device.”

The Find X9 Series builds on OPPO’s reputation for outstanding smartphone photography, with the new Hasselblad Master Camera System taking image quality to the next level. The result is incredibly sharp, true-to-life photos and videos that capture every detail whether you’re shooting bright landscapes, close-ups or portraits at night.

OPPO’s Find X9 features three 50 MP cameras (main, ultra-wide and telephoto) plus a new True Color Camera that helps reproduce colours exactly as you see them - even in difficult lighting.

The flagship Find X9 Pro goes even further with its custom Ultra XDR Main Camera and a 200 MP Hasselblad Telephoto, delivering outstanding clarity and depth even when zooming in.

Both models also debut new features like 4K Motion Photos and Stage Mode, which make it easy to capture high-quality video and concert shots straight from your phone - no extra gear needed.

With New Zealand conditions in mind, the Find X9 Series is engineered for durability and longevity. Both models have IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering class-leading protection against dust, submersion and high-pressure water jets.

“The Find X9 and X9 Pro aren’t just about premium specs, they’re phones that fit effortlessly into people’s lives,” says Halim. “Whether you’re taking photos, gaming or getting through a busy day, everything has been designed to perform smoothly and reliably, while still feeling easy and intuitive to use.”

Find X9 measures just 7.99 mm thick, while Find X9 Pro comes in at 8.25 mm - each with a sleek flat-edged design and symmetrical 1.15 mm bezels for a borderless view.

Displays reach a peak brightness of 3600 nits and dim down to 1 nit for comfortable night-time use, while new Snap Key and Quick Button shortcuts allow one-handed capture or instant access to AI features.

The Find X9 Series is built with power, endurance and sustainability in mind. OPPO’s third-generation Silicon-Carbon Battery delivers the largest batteries ever in an OPPO flagship - 7025 mAh on the Find X9 and 7500 mAh on the Find X9 Pro. They’re designed to go the distance, maintaining more than 80 percent of their original capacity even after five years of everyday use.

When it’s time to recharge, you can top up fast and flexibly with 80 W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50 W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10 W reverse charging for accessories.

Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, a 3 nm chipset co-developed with OPPO for top-tier speed and efficiency. Together with OPPO’s Trinity Engine, it delivers up to 32 percent faster CPU performance and 55 percent better power efficiency than the previous generation, keeping everything from gaming to multitasking running smoothly while staying cool and consistent.

The new ColorOS 16 software brings a range of smart AI features designed to make everyday life easier and more creative. With AI Mind Space, you can capture whatever’s on your screen in an instant using the new Snap Key. AI Recorder helps with note-taking by automatically creating titles and summaries, while AI Portrait Glow brightens and balances low-light portraits for natural, flattering results with just one tap.

The OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be on sale in New Zealand at 12.01AM on 30 October from shop.oppomobile.nz and OPPO’s official retail partners

Available in New Zealand on 30 October, Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey and Space Black (12 GB + 512 GB) with RRP NZ$1999. The Find X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal (16 GB + 512 GB) RRP NZ$2599.