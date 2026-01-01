Palo Alto Networks Unveils Cortex AgentiX

As enterprises race to adopt agentic AI for productivity gains, they are challenged with complex ecosystem integrations and a lack of control. Palo Alto Networks has launched Cortex AgentiX to solve this problem. As the next generation of Cortex XSOAR, AgentiX is the industry’s most secure platform to build, deploy and govern the AI agent workforce of the future.

Starting with the SOC, AgentiX is revolutionising automation to counter adversaries who can launch attacks up to 100 times faster with AI. Its powerful prebuilt agents are able to dynamically plan, reason and execute solutions just as an expert would, giving security analysts a decisive advantage. Ultimately, AgentiX delivers up to a 98% reduction in MTTR with 75% less manual work, freeing time up for strategic initiatives.

Gonen Fink, EVP of Products, Cortex, Palo Alto Networks said “Unleashing autonomous agents without tight control is a recipe for disaster. That’s why we built AgentiX on our proven Cortex platform, delivering the full power of agentic AI with the control, traceability and permission management every enterprise demands. When applied to security teams, this isn’t just automation; it’s the end of manual toil. We’re freeing your experts to transform the SOC, not just chase alerts.”

Unlike siloed approaches that focus on automating individual SOC tasks, AgentiX delivers end-to-end workflow autonomy. It’s the only agentic AI platform built on a decade of security automation leadership and trained on 1.2 billion real-world playbook executions. Additionally, to help ensure seamless support for all critical enterprise tools, AgentiX comes with over 1,000 prebuilt integrations and native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.

Cortex AgentiX is available today in Cortex Cloud and Cortex XSIAM. Cortex XDR and the standalone AgentiX platform will be available in early 2026