Amplitude Launches AI Visibility to Help Marketers Win in AI Search

Amplitude, Inc. has announced the launch of AI Visibility, a new capability that gives marketers unprecedented insight into how their brand shows up in AI search results, accompanied by recommendations on how to improve it based on a company’s actual data.

As consumers shift from traditional search engines to AI assistants like ChatGPT and Claude— or rely on tools such as Google AI Overview—brand discovery is being fundamentally reshaped. In fact, AI search adoption has doubled in the past year as more consumers ask ChatGPT or Claude for software or product recommendations than Google. However, these AI tools often recommend only a handful of products in response to a user’s query. If a brand isn’t listed, it’s invisible, and high-intent customers may go straight to competitors.

Amplitude’s new AI Visibility offering addresses this challenge. It shows where a brand appears across major AI platforms, how often competitors are recommended instead, and guidance to improve AI search presence—all directly integrated into Amplitude’s digital analytics platform. And unlike niche SEO tools, Amplitude shows whether those AI-generated visits result in real conversions, retention, or revenue.

“AI search is the new front page of the internet, and most brands don’t even know if they’re showing up,” said Tifenn Dano Kwan, Chief Marketing Officer at Amplitude. “AI Visibility gives companies a radar for this new reality. We not only make them aware, we also help them to take action to improve right away.”

AI Visibility is included at no additional cost for all Amplitude customers across every plan. A free, limited version will also be available for companies that are not customers.