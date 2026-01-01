Headsets have few but specific requirements. They need to be comfortable for long periods of use, have good sound in different environment conditions and be reliable.

The new Logitech G321 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset checks these boxes.

With a weight of only 210g and super-soft material covering the headband and the cups it is certainly comfortable to wear for long gaming meeting sessions. It is even more comfortable because it’s completely wireless, so you don’t have to fight with tangled cables.

The headband has a 15 mm padding, and the ear cups have 21 mm memory foam covered with a knit fabric.

You can connect the G321 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset to your computer by using the provided LIGHTSPEED USB receiver or via Bluetooth, which is useful when connecting to a computer with no available USB ports or to mobile devices like phones and tablets.

From my experience, the LIGHTSPEED connection seems to be more reliable.

The 40 mm drivers produce clear sound, and the flip-to-mute microphone (16 bit/16 kHz) is great for those times you don’t need to speak, want to ensure the mic is muted or simply want to enjoy some music or podcast.

The cups can easily be adjusted to your head and provide just enough pressure to keep it in place, without causing pain or irritation.

The left cup has all the controls you need: on/off slider, volume up and down rocker button and a single push button to switch between LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth. You can also long-press this button to enter Bluetooth pairing mode.

Pre-empting a question I once had from a friend, no you can’t have this headset connected to both LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth at the same time.

The battery lasts for up to 20 hours and use a USB-C cable for easy recharge.

Unlike other G series headsets, the G321 doesn’t require any software installation. It’s a a real plug-and-play experience, with no nags for additional apps.

The G321 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset are available now for NZ$124.