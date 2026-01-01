HONOR Brings Next-Generation Phones to New Zealand, Including New Foldable

HONOR is officially arriving in New Zealand, starting with two advanced smartphones that showcase the brand’s latest AI innovations. The launch introduces the HONOR Magic V5, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone to date, and the HONOR 400 Pro, which brings revolutionary AI photo editing capabilities to users.

HONOR Magic V5: Ultra-slim, Ultra-durable, Ultra-powerful foldable

At just 8.8mm , the HONOR Magic V5 is the world’s thinnest inward-folding smartphone, combining world-class design with ultra-large batteries, uncompromised durability and powerful cameras, offering users an unmatched foldable smartphone experience. Kiwis on-the-go will benefit from durable everyday reliability and AI‑enhanced photos and video, backed by all‑day battery life which delivers premium performance and peace of mind without the constant hunt for a charger.

Powered by advanced silicon-carbon battery technology, the HONOR Magic V5 houses an ultra-high 5820mAh battery with 15% silicon content, ensuring outstanding longevity without adding bulk.

Running MagicOS 10, the HONOR Magic V5 comes pre-installed with Google Gemini, providing users with an intelligent AI assistant that offers writing and learning support, task organisation and real-time camera and screen-sharing assistance via Gemini Live.

With a large 7.95-inch inner display and 6.43-inch outer screen, both stylus-compatible, the HONOR Magic V5 offers flexibility for note-taking, sketching and precise interactions. With enhanced Multi-Flex Mode, users can run up to three apps simultaneously, making it easy to review documents, join video calls, and browse online all within one view.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the AI Falcon Camera System, which includes a 64MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto Camera, 50MP Ultra-Light Sensitive Main Camera, and 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera. Enhanced by the AI HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic V5 enables stunning results with features such as AI Enhanced Portrait, AI Super Zoom, and Motion Sensing Capture, empowering users to capture every moment with clarity and creativity.

HONOR 400 Pro: Everyday Creativity with On-Device AI

The intelligent HONOR 400 Pro takes smartphone AI to the next level, harnessing advanced on-device intelligence to transform how users capture, create and interact with the world. Its built-in AI allows anyone to take professional-grade photos and instantly convert them into shareable video clips, no third‑party apps or editing expertise required.

The HONOR 400 Pro introduces AI Editing tools that bring creativity to everyday moments. The HD Moving Photo feature preserves three seconds of vibrant live motion for effortlessly sharing and storying-telling, and the device also supports ‘Moving Photo Collage’, ‘AI Eraser’, ‘AI Outpainting’ and ‘AI Remove Reflection’, allowing users to enhance and refine photos with ease.

Powered by MagicOS 9.0, the HONOR 400 Pro delivers a smooth, intuitive Android experience with AI-driven features such as AI Translation, AI Recorder, Magic Portal, AI Minutes, AI Summary, AI Format, Magic Capsule. Additionally, the HONOR 400 Pro supports Google’s Gemini , an AI assistant that helps users learn, plan, write and more, offering smart assistance across everyday tasks.

Equipped with a large 5300mAh silicon-carbon battery, the HONOR 400 Pro provides up to 33 hours of voice calls, 27 hours of offline video and 15 hours of online entertainment. Built for longevity, it retains over 80% battery health after 4 years, and offers 512GB ultra-large storage for photos, videos and apps.

“We’re excited to bring HONOR’s next-generation devices to New Zealand, with a long-term commitment to this market and a promise to support local customers for years to come. We’ve partnered with leading New Zealand retailers and carriers and invested in a strong after-sales support network to ensure every HONOR user here enjoys a reliable and positive experience. Our focus is on cutting-edge innovation that adds real value to everyday life. These latest smartphones - the ultra-slim, pocketable, foldable HONOR Magic V5 and the HONOR 400 Pro with its on-device AI camera and editing tools - blend striking design and powerful performance with intelligent features that empower people to be creative and productive,” says Riccardo Perawiti, Sales Director – New Zealand.

Also launching in New Zealand is the HONOR Pad 10 tablet, offering a seamless productivity and entertainment experience, alongside the HONOR Watch 4 smartwatch and HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip wireless headphones.

Full Google experience and data protection

The company confirmed that all devices launched in New Zealand will come with full access to officially licensed Google Mobile Services (GMS). This includes the Google Play Store, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube and all other essential Google applications, providing a seamless and familiar Android experience for New Zealand users right out of the box.

New Zealand user data collected by these devices and services will be either stored securely within New Zealand, or in regions with equivalent or stricter data protection laws, such as the European Union.

Availability and pricing

The following HONOR products will be available exclusively in New Zealand stores from 4th December. Confirmed stockists include Noel Leeming and Harvey Norman.

● HONOR Magic V5 16GB+512GB inward-folding smartphone (black, gold and white): NZ$2,899

● HONOR 400 Pro 5G (black and grey): NZ$1099

● HONOR Pad 10 (grey): NZ$649

● HONOR Watch 4 (black and gold): NZ$299

● HONOR CHOICE Earbuds Clip (black and purple): NZ$249