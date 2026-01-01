OPPO Find X9 Pro Review

I’ve reviewed OPPO phones over the years and they always struck me as good, well-made and designed phones. The Find X9 Pro is no different, but it takes the whole thing a step further.

Let's talk about the most impressive feature first: its battery is simply amazing. Seriously, this is the first phone in years that I can use a whole day and still have enough power to go through half next day, without charging.

I have been recovering from surgery at home, and a mobile device is the most convenient way to distract me during the day. I spent hours streaming movies, scrolling through apps and reading emails. And that’s thanks to its massive 7500 mAh battery, capable of getting you through the day and more.

You can charge this massive battery wirelessly or via USB-C, using the SUPERVOOC fast charger (supplied in the box), up to 80W. In very short time you can be back in business if you ever run out of battery with this phone.

Of course, the OPPO Find X9 Pro has other features, and nice ones at that.

It’s fast, thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 8-core CPU and 16 GB RAM, which can be extended by an extra 12 GB for a total of 28 GB. It uses a some of the 512 GB storage for this trick, but it’s worth it.

The 6.78” screen, with 2772 x 1272 pixels and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, is surrounded by a thin bezel. Its format factor (161 x 76 x 8 mm) and weight (224g) make it just the right size for my hands to hold it.

In addition to the power and volume buttons on the right side, you will also find a “Snap key” on the left, which can be programmed to a specific function, such as open the camera app, turn the torch feature on/off, cycle through the notification sounds, take a screenshot and more.

It also has a “Quick button”, that can be used as a shutter button and as zoom control by sliding your finger left-right and vice-versa. This button makes shutting photos and videos a breeze with this phone.

I always liked the OPPO camera, and I am always happy when I can try a model with the Hasselblad technology, as is the case with the Find X9 Pro.

This camera gives you the chance to take photos like a real pro. First it supports multiple modes, including ultra-wide angle (50MP; f/2.0; FOV 120°; 6P lens; AF supported), wide angle (50MP; f/1.5; FOV 84°; 7P lens; AF supported; OIS supported) and super exciting telephoto (200MP; f/2.1; FOV 34°; 6P lens; AF supported; OIS supported).

With the standard photo you can achieve up to 120x zoom, using different focal lengths, while the master mode can be used in Auto or Pro settings, where you have full control of the camera.

In addition to the standard photo, portrait, video and master camera modes you will also find the Hasselblad Hi-Res (50 and 200 megapixels) and XPAN modes. I like the XPAN mode as it creates a panorama-like photo from a single 35mm shot with high resolution and with a single shutter pres.

The photo, portrait and master modes have special filters available, and I particularly like the black and white one.

The photos are beautiful, rich in colour and impactful, and the phone makes it easier for you to get good results.

You can have two nano SIM cards on your Find X9 Pro, or one SIM and one eSIM. It works with all operators in New Zealand, including support for the much-needed VoLTE standard, which will be mandatory when our 3G networks shutdown in the coming months.

You can also connect it to Wi-Fi, using the new Wi-Fi 7 (802.11.be), with support for the older Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and previous standards.

Those of you used to Google Pay for contactless payments, the Find X9 Pro also supports NFC, which allows you to pay wirelessly and also perform other actions, like re-loading your Snapper card from anywhere.

OPPO’s ColorOS 16.0 OS is based on the latest Android 16 and receives regular updates. In fact, I had one update offered when I got the phone setup for the first time, and another update a couple of weeks later, at the start of the month.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro is the phone that excited me the most this year. It’s available in New Zealand now, with prices from NZ$1,999 to NZ$2,599 depending on the memory configuration.