LG Unveils the Wallpaper TV

At CES 2026, LG Electronics (LG) unveils its latest OLED lineup, headlined by the return of an icon: the LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV. The W6 revives the LG Wallpaper Design first introduced in 2017, now combined with True Wireless connectivity and, on select models, the company’s most advanced picture innovation yet – Hyper Radiant Colour Technology.

Leading the 2026 lineup, the LG OLED evo W6 blends into the space while leaving just the experience. With a 9mm class thin body, achieved by miniaturisation of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture, the Wallpaper TV delivers a sleek, lightweight form without sacrificing structural integrity. An improved wall mount also enables the TV to sit flush against the wall from edge-to-edge, completing the intended wallpaper design.

The LG True Wireless technology gives customers the freedom to place the Wallpaper TV almost anywhere in the room. All inputs are located on the Zero Connect Box, which can be positioned up to 10 meters away providing there is direct line of sight.

LG also presents a new standard for the next OLED with its Hyper Radiant Colour Technology:4 improving black, colour, and brightness to the highest level while lowering reflection.

This evolution enables the new Wallpaper TV to be the brightest ever. Powered by Brightness Booster Ultra, it achieves luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter5 than conventional OLEDs.

To help maintain this increased brilliance in different viewing environments, the Wallpaper TV uses a screen specifically engineered for the lowest reflectance among LG TVs, earning the industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification from Intertek.6 With this breakthrough, users can experience the Perfect Blacks7 and Perfect Colours8 that LG OLED TV UL Solutions-verified displays are known for – now with reduced distraction, even in brightly lit rooms.

Orchestrating these visual advancements is the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 5.6 times more powerful than the previous year of OLED evo models. This increase in computing power enables the new Dual AI Engine. Unlike traditional processors that often sacrifice natural texture to reduce noise, the Dual AI Engine runs parallel algorithms to execute both tasks simultaneously, resulting in a more balanced image that retains natural detail while eliminating over-sharpening.

LG continues to be a leader in the gaming TV sector with features tailored for high-performance play. The Wallpaper TV alongside the 2026 OLED evo models10 support a 4K 165Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium, designed for tear-free, ultra-smooth gameplay. With a 0.1ms pixel response time and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the displays offer the responsiveness sought by gamers.

The customer experience is enriched by multi-AI capabilities, integrating Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot to allow users to ask questions and receive tailored responses. An upgraded AI Concierge further enhances viewing by helping customers effortlessly explore content-related information. Activated by voice or the Magic Remote, users can access the new 'In This Scene' feature for cast details and related content, with the novelty of generating images with AI.